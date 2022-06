Cadiz City Council is purchasing the former Economy Cee Bee property in downtown Cadiz where the Junque Fest currently takes place each Saturday. Council voted 5 to 1 to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase the three lots that formerly housed the Economy Cee Bee and Washer’s IGA in downtown Cadiz for $75,000, with an additional $35,000 allocated for utility relocation. Cadiz Mayor Todd King says the long-term plan is for the Cadiz-Trigg County Parks and Recreation Board to build a multi-purpose facility on the lot.

CADIZ, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO