Has Chicago ever had the daily highest or lowest temperatures recorded in the United States?

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced that Cook County residents will pilot the nation’s largest taxpayer-funded guaranteed income experiment. Chicago and Cook County governments each plan to give away $500 monthly to low-income residents with no strings attached. In its current form, this well-intentioned public policy, funded by our taxpayer dollars, is actually inequitable, lacks necessary accountability mechanisms for sustainability and is ultimately counterproductive to our local economies.
