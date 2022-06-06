ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews respond to injury crash in Marin County

By Bay City News
NICASIO, Calif. (BCN)– One person suffered major injuries in a collision Monday morning along Point Reyes-Petaluma Road in Marin County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash involving two cars was reported shortly before 11 a.m. on the route near Nicasio Valley Road.

Fire crews on scene of a blaze at Petaluma airport

Westbound lanes of Point Reyes-Petaluma Road are currently blocked by the wreck, the CHP said at 11:30 a.m.

No other information on the collision was immediately available.

