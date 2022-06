MORROW, Ga. - Three young teens were arrested Wednesday evening for the ""suspicious" fires that destroyed three historic buildings in Morrow over the weekend. A 15-year-old boy and two 14-year-old boys were taken into custody at their Clayton County home. All three were charged with arson, burglary, criminal interference with government property, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass.

