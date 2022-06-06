ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, IA

One person dead following Sunday morning fire on Walton Street

Davenport Journal
Davenport Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zaW2B_0g2ECUSm00

Clayton County, IOWA – According to the Mar-Mac Police Department, this unfortunate incident occurred right after 6 a.m. Sunday.

It happened in the 800 block of Walton Street.

The Mar-Mac Police Department, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, the Clayton County Medical Examiner, the Iowa State Fire Marshall, Mar-Mac Ambulance, Gunderson Ambulance, the McGregor Hook and Ladder, the Prairie du Chien Fire Department, the Garnavillo Fire Department and the Red Cross responded to a report of a residential structure fire.

The responding officers and crews discovered that the residence was occupied by two individuals.

Unfortunately, one of the residents was unable to escape and found deceased.

No additional information will be released, police said.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

