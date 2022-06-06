6.3.22 Conversations With Al McFarlane – The Healing Circle

Series creator Dan Fogelman has described watching This Is Us as a “contact sport,” and most people who have seen it would have to agree with him. It’s a lengthy commitment, it makes people pick favorites, and more often than not, it knocks you on your ass. Week after week for the past six years, millions of people have tuned in to this unassuming family drama with tissues in hand, waiting for whatever gut-wrenching Pearson dilemma would allow us to purge our tears and feel all of our feelings. During a time when real events and dramatized programs have desensitized us to our own traumas, This Is Us gave us permission to open the floodgates for an hour, and acknowledge the little hurts that accumulate in us over time.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO