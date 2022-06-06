ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Razer unveils first ECOLOGO-certified gaming mice in the world

By Rei Padla
yankodesign.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRazer has long been a name trusted in the tech industry. It is known for its reliable keyboards and mice that offer speed and comfort. We’ve been giving the brand attention for its numerous remarkable products and services in recent years. We will learn more about Razer’s campaign...

www.yankodesign.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

This futuristic hoodie is weather adaptive, abrasion-proof, and comes with a set of modular accessories

Why carry a backpack on your shoulders when you could just snap a bag to your hoodie? The Ultra Hoodie quite literally does that, with a magnetic M-System plug that lets you quickly attach messenger bags, pouches, and other accessories directly to the hoodie, sort of like giving yourself extra pockets. If that wasn’t cool enough, the Ultra Hoodie is also water resistant with DWR and abrasion-proof, comes with dedicated pockets for your belongings, built-in AirPods holders, and a tiny window that lets you look at your smartwatch without having to lift your sleeves up. It’s also simultaneously breathable and stretchable, allowing you to be as comfortable and free as you would in a regular hoodie, and it comes in the most badass color on the planet – jet black.
APPAREL
yankodesign.com

Meet the YANKO DESIGN AWARDS

The Yanko Design Award recognizes innovative and inspirational designs that push the industry forward. Given out to designers, studios, and brands, the Yanko Design Award acts as a universal symbol that stands for creativity, sustainability, innovation, and user-friendliness. YANKO DESIGN'S HISTORY. Founded in 2002, Yanko Design is one of the...
DESIGN
Apple Insider

Razer unveils second-generation Kishi mobile controller with improved controls

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The Razer Kishi v2 controller, with a more stable design, is available now for Android, but will be available in the fall for theiPhone.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

Razer’s Kishi V2 controller turns your phone into a Steam Deck

There’s no sense in playing mobile games on a touchscreen when Razer offers far more refined solutions like the Kishi V2 mobile gaming controller — its follow up to its popular Kishi controller. It looks like Razer didn’t reinvent the mobile controller much with its Kishi V2, which...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mice#Sustainable Products#Gaming#Ecologo#Deathadder Essential#Ul
yankodesign.com

This luxurious flying car basks in uplifting interior comfort for high speed megacity travel

Getting from point A to point B in megacities is going to be the major focus in the next decade or even earlier. Justified enough for concept, as well as prototype flying cars and electric VTOL’s to have gained attention in the recent past. Shanghai-based Pantuo Aviation is yet another bunch of aviation and electric vehicle professionals eyeing the early piece of the pie with thier sustainable human mobility design. The company’s goal is to develop secure, AI-enabled eVTOL passenger aircraft that ease us all into the future of mobility.
TRAVEL
CNET

Best 2-in-1 Laptop for 2022

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The best two-in-one laptops offer versatility like no other. The devices like the Surface Pro 8 offer a super-flexible work environment where you can type on the go and detach the display when needed. The segment is growing lately because people value flexibility in getting work done. The best two-in-one laptops help you do more than a traditional laptop without a significant increase in size, weight or price.
COMPUTERS
itechpost.com

Samsung' Newest 4K Frame TV Is All Class — It's Also $300 Off!

If you've been waiting for a decent offer to justify buying the Samsung Frame TV, your wait is over. Depending on the size you choose, the brand is currently giving discounts of up to $300 on its most popular smart television. Not a bad deal for a Memorial Day sale.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Tiny apartment turns into “bigger” and colorful space

Ask any architect or designer about tiny living spaces and they will tell you that adding mirrors to the space will make it seem larger than it actually is, square feet speaking. But there are also those that can use a few other design “tricks” to not just make it more spacious but also add some playful and special elements into something that may seem tiny and drab at first. These architects who co-founded Miogui Architects were able to do something extraordinary for one of their client’s small apartment.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $10 Lightning Deal on Cocktail Shaker Set, $150 3rd Gen Apple AirPods

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on noise-cancelling wireless headphones, closet storage solutions, and a new price drop on Apple’s 3rd...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 17-inch HP laptop is at its lowest price ever

Laptop deals are in high demand right now, and one of the best HP laptop deals is taking place at HP today. The HP 17-inch laptop is seeing its lowest price ever, and is currently marked down to just $300. That’s a savings of $190, as it typically costs $490. If you’re in the market for something that competes with the best budget laptops, this is the deal you’ve been looking for. Click over to HP quickly to claim yours, as a price this low won’t last long.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Best Robot Vacuum for 2022

Robot vacuums used to only exist in the pages of science fiction. Now, they've become an everyday appliance that can help you stay on top of your housekeeping. The best robot vacuums are versatile, too. They can keep bare floors like hardwood and tile, plus area rugs and carpets spick-and-span. And some have powerful suction that even rivals that of handheld vacuums. As cool as they are though, robot vacs can set you back more than a traditional vacuum: Some higher-end models cost as much as four figures.
technewstoday.com

5 Best Volume Booster Apps for Android

Most budget and mid-range Android phones come with a single speaker. Due to that, the speaker’s volume will be lower than the phone with a stereo speaker, making it difficult to listen to music without connecting to an actual speaker or headphones. If you have such a problem, then...
CELL PHONES
yankodesign.com

Megius Sauna and Shower Enclosure Systems offer next-level bathing experience

The Salone del Mobile event is where some of the best furniture pieces in the world are introduced. This major furniture fair is held in Milan annually, and it is where furniture and home fixture makers from all over the globe come to showcase their stuff. Such a trade fair is important because it is where the creators and movers in the home and interior design industries share new products and services, technologies, innovations, and even trends that can change the way we live and work each day.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Bring your yard to life this summer with these fun + functional designs

In these pandemic-stricken times, we find ourselves spending more and more time at home. However, sitting in the same old four walls of our bedroom can become quite boring, and sometimes the only fresh air we really get is when we step out into our yards. Although we shouldn’t underestimate our backyards, they can be locations of major fun, recreation, and relaxation…depending on how we do them up! How about turning your backyard into an ideal date spot for you and your partner, or hosting a barbecue party with the best grill in the market? We’ve curated a collection of product designs to help you transform these exciting ideas into a reality! These products will turn your yard into the ultimate relaxation destination. We bet you won’t want to step out of your yard, once you introduce these products to it! From an outdoor kitchen to a portable outdoor chair that takes seconds to set up – these designs will majorly transform your humble backyard!
HOME & GARDEN
goodmorningamerica.com

Shop now and save on overstocked vacuums, electronics and furniture

Shoppers have reduced their spending in recent months for a variety of reasons -- including both the pandemic and inflation -- and are refocusing their purchasing on things they really need. As a result, major retailers have been left with extra inventory and are now hosting enticing sales to clear...
SHOPPING
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes on wheels for lovers of sustainable architecture + outdoor adventures

Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! With everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have been taking over the architecture world and they continue to grow popular by the day. And, tiny homes on wheels, in particular, have really taken us by storm! What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces that are portable and travel-friendly. You can now take your cozy and comfy home with you, wherever you travel! These tiny homes on the move are simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of travel-friendly micro-home setups that will cater to everybody’s unique needs and preferences! There’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Electric bikes designed to satisfy your need for speed in eco-friendly style

Bikes get the heart of almost every Automotive lover thumping! Make them electric – and you have the best of both worlds! They’re powerful, super-fast, menacing to look at, and not to mention a boon to the environment. And we’ve been seeing a torrential and exciting downpour of e-bike designs at Yanko Design. Each bike was innovative, bringing to us something we had never seen nor experienced before. From killer speed to dashing good looks, to impenetrable safety standards, every electric bike we featured at YD broke some design barrier for us, and hopefully, they did the same for you as well. Hence, we’ve curated a collection of e-bikes that we feel were the best of the lot! From a Cybertruck-inspired bossy café racer to a skateboard-inspired BMW e-bike concept – these electric bikes will surely satisfy your need for speed and sustainability!
BICYCLES
yankodesign.com

Volvo, The Local Project presents a brand-new idea of travel and leisure for urban nomads

People are embracing tiny lifestyle far quicker and more aggressively than ever before. This movement has picked up pace especially during the pandemic when remote working has become a new normal. People are now investing in campers and tiny homes to lead a city-esque, comfortable life in remote locations. To cater to this generation of urban nomads, a designer has conceived Volvo, The Local Project.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy