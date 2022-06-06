ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcgregor, IA

Jeffrey L. Corlett

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeffrey L. Corlett, 58, of McGregor, Iowa, died Aug 8, 2021. He was born in McGregor on May 31, 1963, and graduated from Mar-Mac High School. He held various jobs working tirelessly—most recently as an electrician with UFP Industries in Prairie du Chien, for seven years. He had the...

Susan 'Susie' Konichek

Susan A. “Susie” Konichek, 56, of Eastman, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born March 13, 1966, the daughter of Ed and Clarice “Olga” (Torger) Fisher. Her family moved to the Seneca area where she attended school and graduated from Seneca High School. Susie married Doug Konichek on Sept. 24, 1988, and together they worked and raised their family in the Fennimore area. After working at Family Medical Center for 25 years, Susie and her family moved to Lazy Acres, in 2011, to farm and milk cows. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and cooking. Her family loved her lefsa, but she was particularly known for baking her cinnamon rolls. She also enjoyed ice fishing in the winter, and she volunteered her time at Salem United Methodist Church in Eastman and St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Wauzeka for many years.
EASTMAN, WI
Lorna E. Rider

Lorna E. Rider, 91, passed away peacefully in Hartford. Lorna was born in Viroqua, the daughter of Alfred and Dora (Pennell) Erickson. She married LaVerne Rider on Dec. 13, 1943. Together, they worked the family farm in Wauzeka, for 24 years. In 1973, they moved to Prairie du Chien. Lorna worked as a CNA at the old General Hospital in Prairie du Chien. She also worked at the Prairie Convalescent Center nursing home until she retired. Lorna enjoyed quilting as well as other crafts. Lorna was an avid Brewer fan. She loved spending time with family. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
Donna H. Holthaus

Donna Helen Holthaus, 88, of Colesburg, got her wings and went to walk with the angels on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Visitation and funeral services were Tuesday, June 7, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood. Interment was at Zion Cemetery, Colesburg. Donna was born on April 19, 1934, in Iowa, the...
COLESBURG, IA
Waterloo Drive-In Theater Gets Abrupt Goodbye

Last year, the city gave the clearance to give Waterloo a pop-up drive-in theater. From the outside, it seemed like a relative success. A year later locals are wondering when or IF it will return. This project, aptly named Reels and Wheels, was approved by the National Cattle Congress and...
WATERLOO, IA
Westby stops Prairie girls

Prairie du Chien’s Scout Hall runs between second and third against visiting Westby. (Photos by Ted Pennekamp)
WESTBY, WI
Find summertime fun at Monona Hay Days

Hay Days, Monona’s annual summertime celebration, returns Saturday, June 11. The day features a full slate of activities, including a parade, live music, classic car/truck show, tractor pull, 5K color run, craft and vendor fair, kid’s games and food. (Times-Register file photo)
MONONA, IA
Three people arrested in Ferryville drug bust On

Saturday, May 28, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a concerned citizen of three individuals appearing to be under the influence of drugs and acting strange at a local business in the village of Ferryville. The individuals reportedly arrived in a blue Chevrolet Blazer. The Crawford...
FERRYVILLE, WI
Oelwein man found guilty of distributing meth

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who sold methamphetamine to an employee at his workplace was convicted of two counts of distribution of methamphetamine on Thursday. Evidence at the trial shows that law enforcement agents coordinated with the employee in question to set up two controlled purchases of methamphetamine from 39-year-old Justin Michael Buehler. Agents surveilled the purchases and recorded audio from the incident. Buehler was previously convicted for his involvement with methamphetamine in 2007.
OELWEIN, IA
Klaes leads science students to "Environmental Solutions"

Clayton Ridge Environmental Science students presented their "Environmental Solutions" projects to city leaders on May 24. The projects focused on proposing ideas for solutions to Guttenberg's ponding areas. From left are former Clayton Ridge Superintendent and Past Mayor Russ Loven and presenter Ryleigh Goerdt. (Press photo by Caroline Rosacker)
GUTTENBERG, IA
Boscobel man charged with 7th offense OWI

A 50-year-old Boscobel man has been charged in Crawford County Circuit Court with one count of operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration (seventh offense). Brian Yahn has also been charged with obstructing an officer, attempting to flee or elude an officer, and second degree recklessly endangering safety. Yahn faces up...
BOSCOBEL, WI
Obituaries
Dubuque police asking public to check their surveillance cameras

Our Town Postville bakery Mi Dulce Elena makes sweet treats for people’s most important moments. In Postville, the bakery Mi Dulce Elena is making creations for some of people’s most important moments. Funeral held for victim of deadly shooting outside Ames church. Updated: 1 hours ago. It's been...
DUBUQUE, IA
Waterloo police investigate break-in at Gates Pool

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police are investigating after they say someone broke into the concessions area of Gates Pool on Tuesday. Police responded to an alarm at the pool, located at 750 East Donald Street, just after 3 a.m. Officers said they found damage to the concessions area doors...
WATERLOO, IA
Community members ask to ban landlord from leasing property in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Reported police calls and gunfire have prompted several groups to urge the City to ban landlord Charles Davisson from being able to lease out properties. Wellington Heights Neighborhood Association, Moundview Neighborhood Association, Bever Park Neighborhood Association, and Advocates for Social Justice each sent a formal...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant Has Started Selling Pizza Flights

We've all heard of beer flights, margarita flights, and mimosa flights, but what about PIZZA flights?!. Thanks to Fong's Pizza in Cedar Rapids, we now have another "flight" option here in the Corridor. According to a recent Facebook post, the NewBo District restaurant has started offering four different varieties of pizza flights. They each consist of mini versions of four popular pizzas. Here are your options:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Lakes Have a Dirty Little Secret

Iowa has lakes, yes we do! As many as Minnesota? Well no, not even close. How about as many as Florida? Um, no. They actually have more than Minnesota. Sorry, guys. So, how about having maybe as many as even Wisconsin? Well, no we do not They actually have as many as Minnesota, fun fact.
IOWA STATE
Rescue crews save man from Cedar River

A chocolate wonderland was in Mount Vernon on Saturday for the 13th annual Chocolate Stroll, put on by the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community. Candidates for upcoming Iowa primaries make last-minute pitches ahead of vote. Updated: 6 hours ago. Candidates are making one last push to get voters to the polls for...
MOUNT VERNON, IA
One dead after fire in McGregor Sunday morning

McGREGOR, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person was killed in an early morning fire in their home in McGregor on Sunday. The Mar-Mac Police Department says the fire was reported around 6:20 am in the 800 block of Walton Street. Two people lived in the residence, however one...
MCGREGOR, IA

