ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Juneteenth celebrations in Northwest Arkansas

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dNJwf_0g2ECBwD00

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

In celebration, numerous events have been announced across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Below is a list compiled by KNWA/FOX24:

NWACC Juneteenth Celebration

June 11, 2-6 p.m. at NWACC Campus in the field outside of NWACC’s Becky Paneitz Student Center

Event attendance and art activities are free. Food will be available for sale. Click here to learn more.

Fort Smith Juneteenth Celebrations

Thursday, June 16th will open with “Miss K’s Dance Bungalow” followed by headliner “New Breed Brass Band,” a youthful ensemble bringing their own flair of heritage brass band sonics from New Orleans. The show will be from 6:45-9 p.m. at the Riverfront Park Amphitheater.

On Sunday, June 19, host comedian Joe Torry will present the U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ensemble’s Songs of Freedom. The production will celebrate the contributions of individuals during the Civil Rights movement. It will be held from 5-10 p.m., also at the amphitheater.

Sunday evening will continue with two 2021 Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series performers, jazz artist Rodney Block and crowd favorite, Fort Smith native Genine Latrice Perez.

Juneteenth Sneaker Ball

The ball will be held Saturday, June 18th from 8 p.m. to midnight at the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Bentonville. Tickets can be purchased here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 3

Related
lonelyplanet.com

Quirky Arkansas – experiencing the unexpected in Eureka Springs

Arkansas is a state that revels in its independent culture, but few towns exemplify this quirky rebelliousness like Eureka Springs. Nestled in the northwest of the state, amid the green slopes and karst cliffs of the Ozark Mountains, Eureka Springs tends to defy expectations. In some ways, this has always...
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Torry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juneteenth#Dance#Northwest Arkansas#Art#Hilton Hotel#Nwacc Campus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Sports
Axios NW Arkansas

3 happy hour specials to try in NW Arkansas

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? State of play: Here are a few happy hour specials in NWA you can take advantage of during the week.1. Boar's NestGet half-priced appetizers, $2.25 domestic bottles, $2.50 wine and well liquor, and more from 3-8pm on weekdays and 11am-3pm on Saturdays.Address: 4404 W. Walnut St. (Rogers) Photo courtesy of Alex Golden/Axios2. East Side GrillEvery weekday from 4-6pm, get $1 off all beer, $4 well liquor, $4 (6 oz.) wine, $6 (9 oz.) wine and $6 cocktails.Address: 1838 N. Crossover Rd. (Fayetteville)3. Scotch and SodaHappy hour runs until 7pm on Mondays through Fridays. You can get $2 off draft beer and wine, $5 whiskey, $6 beer-and-a-shot special, $7 cocktails and more.Address: 121 W. Central Ave. (Bentonville) Photo courtesy of Scotch and Soda
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy