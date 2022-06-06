ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie Du Chien, WI

Joyce B. Davidson

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoyce B. Davidson, 82, of Prairie du Chien, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Bluff Haven Assisted Living in Prairie du Chien. She was born on March 10, 1940, in Prairie du Chien, the daughter of Leo and Anastasia (Bouzek) White. Joyce attended school in Prairie...

Susan 'Susie' Konichek

Susan A. “Susie” Konichek, 56, of Eastman, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born March 13, 1966, the daughter of Ed and Clarice “Olga” (Torger) Fisher. Her family moved to the Seneca area where she attended school and graduated from Seneca High School. Susie married Doug Konichek on Sept. 24, 1988, and together they worked and raised their family in the Fennimore area. After working at Family Medical Center for 25 years, Susie and her family moved to Lazy Acres, in 2011, to farm and milk cows. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and cooking. Her family loved her lefsa, but she was particularly known for baking her cinnamon rolls. She also enjoyed ice fishing in the winter, and she volunteered her time at Salem United Methodist Church in Eastman and St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Wauzeka for many years.
EASTMAN, WI
Donna H. Holthaus

Donna Helen Holthaus, 88, of Colesburg, got her wings and went to walk with the angels on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Visitation and funeral services were Tuesday, June 7, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood. Interment was at Zion Cemetery, Colesburg. Donna was born on April 19, 1934, in Iowa, the...
COLESBURG, IA
Three people arrested in Ferryville drug bust On

Saturday, May 28, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a concerned citizen of three individuals appearing to be under the influence of drugs and acting strange at a local business in the village of Ferryville. The individuals reportedly arrived in a blue Chevrolet Blazer. The Crawford...
FERRYVILLE, WI
Boscobel man charged with 7th offense OWI

A 50-year-old Boscobel man has been charged in Crawford County Circuit Court with one count of operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration (seventh offense). Brian Yahn has also been charged with obstructing an officer, attempting to flee or elude an officer, and second degree recklessly endangering safety. Yahn faces up...
BOSCOBEL, WI
One person dies in McGregor house fire

One person died as a result of a fire at this residence on the 800 block of Walton Street, in McGregor, on June 5. According to McGregor Hook and Ladder fire chief Tom Sauer, the structure contained multiple living units. Firefighters were on scene for two hours and able to contain the fire to one room near the back of the unit pictured on the right side. (Photo by Audrey Posten)
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
Clayton County hazardous waste collection

The Clayton County Conservation Board will sponsor a household hazardous waste collection, appliance and electronic recycling on Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Osborne Nature Center. Appointments are required. Any Clayton County resident wishing to dispose of hazardous waste must call 1-877-982-4288 to set up an...
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA

