For many people, the whimsical world of Harry Potter is a core childhood memory. Whether you saw its magic leap off the page or through a television screen, the famous seven-part series is beloved by millions. If you're one of its fans, you surely know how incredible it would be to get your hands on a first edition copy of the book that started it all: Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. That dream will soon become a reality for one attendee of a private auction being held by Christie's auction house.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO