Riddle has his sights set on The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline. During the June 6 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Riddle appeared on Miz TV and accused Miz of being dragged around by his wife, Maryse. Riddle teased that Miz has "tiny balls." Maryse, ever the supportive wife, insisted her husband has huge balls. Riddle, and the Green Bay audience, then dared Miz to prove it. Riddle, showing his own testicular fortitude, laid down a challenge to the Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, desiring a future match for Roman's gold.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO