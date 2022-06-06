10 people rescued from idled boat Sunday night

John Badman|The Telegraph Workers at Stutz Service, 910 Milton Road in Alton, assess the damage to the automotive shop Wednesday morning following an accident late Tuesday night. A female driver, apparently westbound on Milton Road, left the roadway, entered a lot filled with cars at Stutz Service and crashed through double garage doors at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, destroying a concrete block center post. The woman was reportedly not injured seriously. The car miraculously missed more than a dozen vehicles in the parking lot, as well as the business' towtruck and a car on a lift inside the garage. The business was closed at the time. (John Badman)

ALTON, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO