ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

10 people rescued from idled boat Sunday night

By Dylan Suttles
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALTON – Ten people were rescued from an idled boat in the Mississippi River Sunday evening. Alton Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Fischer said the...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Motorcyclist killed in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A motorcyclist died after a collision with another vehicle in Jefferson County on Wednesday. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on U.S. Route 67 and Meyer Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist died at the scene. Police have not released any...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Auxvasse man killed while working on bulldozer

MARION COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Auxvasse man was killed Tuesday after he was hit by a bulldozer in Marion County. The incident happened just before 5:45 p.m. at a private property located about a mile east of Warren, Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Joseph M. Shook, 28, was performing maintenance The post Auxvasse man killed while working on bulldozer appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MARION COUNTY, MO
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville Police Encourage Residents To Leave Fawns Alone

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department today posted on its Facebook page a warning to residents to not attempt to rescue fawns. The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area has a heavy deer population and fawns are often visible in a stationary position. Article continues after sponsor message. The Edwardsville Police said fawns...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Alton, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Alton, IL
Crime & Safety
Alton, IL
Accidents
KMOV

Five people injured in Wentzville I-70 crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Five people were injured, including two children, after a crash on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County Tuesday afternoon. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) said the driver of a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica was going westbound on I-70 when she struck the cable barrier and got in the eastbound lanes. The Pacifica struck a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria and a 2012 Ford Escape. The Victoria drove off the roadway and the Escape was hit by a 2022 Freightliner Cascadia.
WENTZVILLE, MO
5 On Your Side

Car stopped on I-70 leads to fatal crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A car that was empty and stopped in the middle of Interstate 70 led to a fatal crash early Wednesday morning in St. Louis. Emergency crews responded at 12:35 a.m. to the eastbound lanes of I-70 near Kingshighway Boulevard in north city. They found two vehicles with extensive damage. One of them, a Dodge Ram pickup truck, was on its side.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Carjacker steals SUV at St. Charles gas station, hits owner with his own car

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police in St. Charles County are searching for a carjacking suspect who allegedly hit a man at a gas station Tuesday morning. At 6:30 a.m., a man drove his 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee to a gas station in the 14700 block of Highway 67 in West Alton. The man left his SUV unattended at the pump. Police said a man jump inside the SUV and started to drive off. The suspect then hit the car owner who tried to stop the carjacking.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
Effingham Radio

Local Business Robbed Wednesday Morning

Effingham Police are looking for a man who reportedly robbed the new Land of Lincoln Credit Union building on North Keller by Wal-Mart Wednesday morning. Reports indicate that a man entered the facility implying he had a weapon and demanded money. The suspect was given an, as of yet, undetermined amount of money and fled the bank. This happened at around 9:45am. There are no reports of injuries or shots fired.
EFFINGHAM, IL
The Telegraph

Driver collides with Alton auto repair shop

John Badman|The Telegraph Workers at Stutz Service, 910 Milton Road in Alton, assess the damage to the automotive shop Wednesday morning following an accident late Tuesday night. A female driver, apparently westbound on Milton Road, left the roadway, entered a lot filled with cars at Stutz Service and crashed through double garage doors at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, destroying a concrete block center post. The woman was reportedly not injured seriously. The car miraculously missed more than a dozen vehicles in the parking lot, as well as the business' towtruck and a car on a lift inside the garage. The business was closed at the time. (John Badman)
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX2Now

St. Peters woman flees police, crashes with child in backseat

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Peters woman is accused of reckless driving and child endangerment after leading police on a high-speed chase in north St. Louis County. According to a probable cause statement from the Hazelwood Police Department, the incident happened on Monday, June 6, at N. Hanley Road and Interstate 270.
HAZELWOOD, MO
wmix94.com

Salem woman taken to hospital after Sunday crash

SALEM, IL — A 25-year-old Salem woman was taken to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia Sunday afternoon when she was injured in a one-vehicle crash in rural Odin. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Brittany Crider was traveling on Soper Road east of Westline Road when she apparently swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle, lost control, and her vehicle rolled over on its side.
SALEM, IL
Telegraph

Wood River restaurant taking shape

WOOD RIVER — Preparations are underway for the 1929 Pizza & Wine restaurant in Wood River this fall. The fire-ravaged building at 7 N. Wood River Ave. in Wood River is now sporting a sign telling about the planned restaurant. On March 1, 2021, a fire in the building...
WOOD RIVER, IL
wgel.com

O’Fallon Man Injured In Fayette County Accident

An O’Fallon, IL, man was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Fayette County Sunday. Illinois State Police report 60 year old Robert Heun, of Arizona, was eastbound in a semi truck on Interstate 70 near mile post 58 in Fayette County at 6:50 PM. His semi suffered a blowout on the driver’s side front tire and the semi left the roadway, crossed the median and both lanes of oncoming traffic, traveled through a ditch, and onto Rt. 40 near the interstate.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Two Injured When Motorcycle Sideswipes Truck Saturday in Pike

A Pike County man was hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck Saturday. According to a report from the Illinois State Police District 20, just before noon on Saturday, 63-year-old Bruce M. Huffman of Pleasant Hill was traveling on a blue 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on US Route 54 near 192nd Avenue in Pike County.
PIKE COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
912K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy