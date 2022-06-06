ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Phil Mickelson joining field for 1st event of Saudi-funded rival league to the PGA Tour after 4-month absence from golf

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 2 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Phil Mickelson joining field for 1st...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson looks very different as he rocks up at LIV Golf Draft evening

Making his first public appearance in four months, Phil Mickelson has touched down at the LIV Golf Invitational London rocking a very different look. Mickelson, who has accepted a gigantic $200 million offer to play in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series, was unveiled by LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman as one of the 12 team captains teeing it up at Centurion Club in St Albans this week.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

US Open seals Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson’s fates amid LIV Golf scandal

The PGA received some shocking news recently, as star golfers Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson officially announced their intentions to join the rival LIV Golf association. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan had said in the past that any player who participates in the rival tour’s events will face a potential ban. As such, many were wondering about the status of Mickelson and Johnson for the upcoming US Open, which begins on June 16, just a week after LIV Golf’s first event tees off.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington, DC
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Wild Phil Mickelson Salary News

Phil Mickelson got a boatload of cash to play in the LIV Tour starting this week. He was officially listed in the field for the inaugural event in London and his contract is worth around $200 million, per Brentley Romine of NBC Sports. The golf world is flabbergasted that Mickelson...
GOLF
The Spun

US Open Announces Decision On Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson

Over the past week, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson have committed to playing in the inaugural LIV Golf in London. Despite their decisions, it won't affect their ability to compete in the 2022 U.S. Open. On Tuesday, the United States Golf Association released a statement regarding next week's U.S. Open...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
The Spun

Report: How Much Money Phil Mickelson Is Getting From LIV Tour

Phil Mickelson is officially joining LIV Golf. The six-time major champion is in the field for the opening event in London. According to Golf Channel's Brentley Romine, Mickelson is being paid a massive amount of money to compete on the LIV tour. His contract is reportedly in the nine-figure range.
GOLF
The Spun

Breaking: PGA Tour Reportedly Set To Announce Discipline Thursday

As the LIV Golf Invitational Series prepares for its inaugural event in London, the PGA Tour is planning to finalize punishment for members participating in the new league. According to Brian Wacker of the New York Post, the PGA Tour will announce discipline Thursday morning for those competing for the Saudi-backed organization. That will "likely include suspensions" that may vary on a case-by-case basis.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudi#The Pga Tour#Ap#The Associated Press
Golf Digest

PGA Tour stops in each state you can play

Unlike other professional sports where the fields of play are reserved for competitors only, many of professional golf’s annual stops are open to the public. There is a certain intrigue to playing the same courses that the best players in the world tackle—trying to replicate the shots that produced dramatic triumphs on the biggest stage.
GOLF
The Hollywood Reporter

Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions Strikes Wide-Ranging Content Deal With Caesars (Exclusive)

Omaha Productions is going from Manningcasts to podcasts, all as part of a wide-ranging content deal with Caesars Entertainment, the parent company of the casino and resort brands, as well as the Caesars Sportsbook digital betting firm. The production company, founded by former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, has inked a multiyear deal with Caesars that will see Omaha producing video and audio content for Caesars platforms, and launching a podcast business through a new division, the Omaha Audio Network.More from The Hollywood ReporterSpotify Counters "Bad Business" Criticism With Podcast Profitability ForecastsSpotify Reveals Podcast Revenue Figures for 2021Kara Swisher to Exit N.Y....
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy