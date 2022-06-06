ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Dallas Cowboys offseason discord: Dalton Schultz now skipping OTAs over contract

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

Tight end Dalton Schultz can officially be added to the Dallas Cowboys list of offseason woes.

Schultz has decided to skip the final week of the team’s organized team activities, sources confirmed.

Schultz is fed up with the lack of movement on a new contract after signing the one-year franchise tender of $10.93 million in March .

The two sides have until July 15 to agree on a long-term extension or Schultz will play season under the tag.

Schultz has been part of all the team activities since the offseason program began.

When asked about his contract situation two weeks ago, Schultz said, “I let my agent kind of handle all that business, and right now I’m just focused on the OTAs.”

Now, he and his agent have decided to turn up the pressure on the Cowboys.

And, not coincidentally, this came after the Cleveland Browns agreed with tight end David Njoku on a four-year, $56.75 million deal that averages to just over $14 million per season, setting the baseline for any future deal with Schultz.

The Cowboys have not shown any indication they want to pay that much to Schultz.

A lot will be determined next week when the Cowboys hold their mandatory minicamp June 14-16.

Schultz will be subject to fines if he skips that session.

None of this will set well with quarterback Dak Prescott, who counts Schultz as one of his most trusted and reliable pass catchers.

The Cowboys have a host of unproven tight ends behind Schultz, led by 2022 rookie fourth-round pick Jake Ferguson.

The others are veterans Jeremy Sprinkle, Sean McKeon and Ian Bunting.

The Schultz hold out is the latest controversy for the Cowboys this offseason that includes the revelation of $2.4 million settlement with four Dallas Cowboys who accused former vice president Rich Dalrymple of voyeurism.

There was also a paternity lawsuit against owner Jerry Jones in addition to the departures of receiver Amari Cooper via trade to the Cleveland Browns and defensive end Randy Gregory in free agency to the Denver Broncos.

