Man with 'hit list' of political targets zip-tied, killed retired judge in Wisconsin

Adam Uren

A man with a "hit list" of political targets is believed to be responsible for the killing of a retired judge in Wisconsin.

Police were called to a house in the Township of New Lisbon, Juneau County, on Friday morning on reports of shots fired, where they began negotiating with 56-year-old Douglas Uhde.

Negotiations failed, with a SWAT team entering just after 10 a.m. and finding retired Judge John Roemer, 68, zip-tied to a chair and shot dead, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Uhde was found in the basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, and is in critical condition at a hospital.

Police say the incident "appears to be a targeted act," with court records revealing that Roemer had sentenced Uhde to serve six years in prison and nine years on supervision in 2005 for an armed burglary conviction.

WTMJ reports that a "hit list" was found in Uhde's vehicle that included the Democratic governors of Wisconsin and Michigan, Tony Evers and Gretchen Whitmer, and Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Uhde harbored "anti-government" views, but did not believe he was a member of a militia group, as some outlets have suggested.

He had recently stayed in Kentucky, the home state of Sen. McConnell, and previously lived in Michigan.

His social media page includes offensive memes about Hillary Clinton and former Attorney General Janet Reno around the time former President Donald Trump was first elected, as well as posts supporting Trump.