ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Man with 'hit list' of political targets zip-tied, killed retired judge in Wisconsin

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Dxuj_0g2EBZuc00
Adam Uren

A man with a "hit list" of political targets is believed to be responsible for the killing of a retired judge in Wisconsin.

Police were called to a house in the Township of New Lisbon, Juneau County, on Friday morning on reports of shots fired, where they began negotiating with 56-year-old Douglas Uhde.

Negotiations failed, with a SWAT team entering just after 10 a.m. and finding retired Judge John Roemer, 68, zip-tied to a chair and shot dead, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Uhde was found in the basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, and is in critical condition at a hospital.

Police say the incident "appears to be a targeted act," with court records revealing that Roemer had sentenced Uhde to serve six years in prison and nine years on supervision in 2005 for an armed burglary conviction.

WTMJ reports that a "hit list" was found in Uhde's vehicle that included the Democratic governors of Wisconsin and Michigan, Tony Evers and Gretchen Whitmer, and Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Uhde harbored "anti-government" views, but did not believe he was a member of a militia group, as some outlets have suggested.

He had recently stayed in Kentucky, the home state of Sen. McConnell, and previously lived in Michigan.

His social media page includes offensive memes about Hillary Clinton and former Attorney General Janet Reno around the time former President Donald Trump was first elected, as well as posts supporting Trump.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Wisconsin man who shot judge had ‘hit list’ including Gretchen Whitmer and Mitch McConnell

A 56-year-old man suspected of shooting a retired judge in Wisconsin on Friday reportedly had a “hit list” in his car including state governor Tony Evers, US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer.Authorities found retired Juneau County Circuit Court judge John Roemer, 68, shot and killed in his New Lisbon, Wisconsin, home on Friday evening.Police said they found the former judge zip-tied to a chair and fatally shot.There, they also discovered an as of yet unnamed 56-year-old man, believed to have shot himself, now in critical condition.“This does appear to be a targeted act,” Wisconsin attorney...
NBC News

GOP stumbles give Democrats a major break in Michigan’s race for governor

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... The war in Ukraine enters its 100th day. ... “Enough, enough, enough”: President Biden demands action on gun control. ... More gun violence takes place in Iowa and Wisconsin. ... The monthly jobs report finds 390,000 jobs added in May and the unemployment rate unchanged at 3.6 percent. ... Biden is set to visit Saudi Arabia and will likely meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. ... Donald Trump makes endorsement picks in Arizona Senate (Blake Masters) and Wisconsin Governor (Tim Michels over Rebecca Kleefisch). ... And Democrat John Fetterman remains off the campaign trail in Pennsylvania Senate after his stroke.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
City
Milwaukee, WI
NBC News

Remains of Florida teen found tied to tree identified as possible victim of serial killer

A Florida teenager whose skeletal remains were found tied to a tree in 1974 was identified and may have been the victim of a serial killer, authorities said. The remains were determined to be those of Susan Gale Poole, 15, after a forensic DNA firm developed a profile from her remains and identified possible relatives, detective Bill Springer of the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office told reporters last week.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Janet Reno
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Secret plot busted: New Clarence Thomas scandal over wife’s efforts to override AZ votes for Biden

Republican activist Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, pushed Republican lawmakers in Arizona to cancel their own state’s votes for Joe Biden, arguing officials should override votes for Biden and replace them with a “clean slate of Electors,” according to emails obtained by the Washington Post. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the bombshell news, explaining that “even before the violence of the insurrection, this was planned as a coup through voter fraud.”May 20, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Wisconsin#Violent Crime#Swat#Wtmj#Democratic#Republican#Senate
Daily Mail

'Liz lost her way' Wyoming voters turn on their GOP lawmaker: Trump heads to Casper to rally for primary rival Harriet Hageman - but other locals say they'll remain loyal to Cheney

Wyoming residents at a diner in Casper are overwhelmingly in support of Representative Liz Cheney's GOP primary rival Harriet Hageman – but there were at least two men who said they weren't turning on their current congresswoman. Robert Morris, 73, a local of Casper, told DailyMail.com on Saturday that...
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Republican Party
B105

What Wisconsin City Was Just Named The #3 Place To Live In The United States?

The Midwest is a great place to live, right? We don't need anyone to tell us that. But, sometimes it is nice to receive some national recognition. As a border community, residents of the Twin Ports - Duluth and Superior - get to benefit from all that both states - Minnesota and Wisconsin - have to offer. Maybe that's why we always find those national lists that details the "best of"-something so interesting; we have two states to look for.
DULUTH, MN
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Kyle Rittenhouse fires minigun and calls out Biden on gun control

Kyle Rittenhouse — who fatally shot two rioters and injured a third in self-defense during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020 — posted on Twitter a video of himself firing a machine gun before calling out President Joe Biden over gun control. In the video, Rittenhouse fires...
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
68K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy