Looking for the perfect way to enjoy all of the good vibes of summer… without needing to pack up your car and head to the beach? We’ve got ya covered with the ideal summer drink: Bushwacker Spirits. This Alabama-founded drink tastes like the “beach in a bottle”, so we’re sharing three ways YOU can bring the beach to Birmingham with Bushwacker Spirits.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO