Gov. Youngkin signs bill to expand health care coverage options for small businesses

RICHMOND, Va. - Governor Youngkin has signed legislation that expands health coverage options for small businesses.

Last week, Governor Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signed HB 884 and SB 195 which will permit the creation of benefits consortiums for small businesses in Virginia.

Benefits consortiums allow small businesses to offer their employees comprehensive and affordable group health care coverage.

"This bill is a meaningful step forward to removing the barriers for our small businesses across the Commonwealth, by allowing them to come together and provide health care for their employees,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “On day one, I made a commitment to our small business community that when this bill reached my desk, I would sign it. Today, I am honored to stand with small businesses and legislators from both sides of the aisle to deliver on that promise. Virginians sent me here to go to work for them, and that is exactly what we are doing. These bills are an example of what we can accomplish when we come together for the communities we serve."

According to Youngkin, these bills will drastically reduce costs of coverage.

“These bills will make affordable health care coverage available to more Virginians and help to control the costs of businesses offering that benefit,” said Delegate Kathy Byron. “Although the General Assembly approved similar measures over the last decade, the two previous administrations rejected these reforms. They are becoming law now because Governor Youngkin challenged lawmakers to put these bills on his desk – and we met that challenge.”

