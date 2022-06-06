ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Gov. Youngkin signs bill to expand health care coverage options for small businesses

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RwL4t_0g2EBX9A00

RICHMOND, Va. - Governor Youngkin has signed legislation that expands health coverage options for small businesses.

Last week, Governor Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signed HB 884 and SB 195 which will permit the creation of benefits consortiums for small businesses in Virginia.

Benefits consortiums allow small businesses to offer their employees comprehensive and affordable group health care coverage.

"This bill is a meaningful step forward to removing the barriers for our small businesses across the Commonwealth, by allowing them to come together and provide health care for their employees,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “On day one, I made a commitment to our small business community that when this bill reached my desk, I would sign it. Today, I am honored to stand with small businesses and legislators from both sides of the aisle to deliver on that promise. Virginians sent me here to go to work for them, and that is exactly what we are doing. These bills are an example of what we can accomplish when we come together for the communities we serve."

According to Youngkin, these bills will drastically reduce costs of coverage.

“These bills will make affordable health care coverage available to more Virginians and help to control the costs of businesses offering that benefit,” said Delegate Kathy Byron. “Although the General Assembly approved similar measures over the last decade, the two previous administrations rejected these reforms. They are becoming law now because Governor Youngkin challenged lawmakers to put these bills on his desk – and we met that challenge.”

Comments / 1

Related
WDBJ7.com

Senators Warner, Kaine announce funding for southwest Virginia food bank

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced that more than $600,000 in federal funding will support a pilot program in several Virginia food banks, including Feeding Southwest Virginia. In a press release, the senators say $627,837 will be administered to the Virginia Department of Agriculture...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
State
Virginia State
City
Community, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
WDBJ7.com

Governor Youngkin signs legislation aimed at eradicating human trafficking

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A task force will soon begin work aimed at eradicating human trafficking in the Commonwealth. Governor Glenn Youngkin signed seven pieces of legislation aligned with that goal Wednesday in Richmond. Some of it includes training for law enforcement and hotel staffers. Other pieces support human trafficking victims with reduction of certain legal fees and access to in-state tuition.
RICHMOND, VA
Franklin News Post

Editorial: Proposed state budget could make some Southwest Virginia wishes come true

What a pleasant surprise when news takes a happy turn. Gratifying as the tax breaks included in the state budget passed Wednesday will be to the inflation-afflicted wallets of Virginia taxpayers — with a repeal of the state’s share of the grocery tax and an increase in the standard deduction from $4,500 to $9,000 per person — lawmakers also saw fit to take real advantage of the commonwealth’s flush coffers, to the potential benefit of all.
VIRGINIA STATE
thenewsprogress.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Takes Executive Action on 30 Bills

RICHMOND–Governor Glenn Youngkin today took final action on 30 pieces of legislation, signing 23 bills into law and vetoing seven additional bills. With the Biennium Budget still pending, Governor Youngkin has signed more than 800 bills to date and remains committed to ensuring Virginia is recognized as the best place to live, work, and raise a family.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Byron
WSLS

Virginia lawmakers focus on help for mental health system

The shortage of behavioral health professionals in Virginia is putting a strain on the health care system. Del. Sam Rasoul said the pandemic made the situation worse. “We have decades of underfunding in mental health across Virginia and here in the Roanoke Valley. And that was extremely exacerbated by what happened over the course of COVID, so now we have a lot of catching up to do,” Rasoul said.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia, other states win federal grants to expand affordable high-speed internet

WASHINGTON —  The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday announced the first state awards will go to Virginia, Louisiana, New Hampshire and West Virginia in a massive federal effort to bring affordable, high-speed internet to all American homes and businesses. Projects in the four states are the first to receive funding as part of a $10 billion […] The post Virginia, other states win federal grants to expand affordable high-speed internet appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Virginia Senator speaks on proposed gun control legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS)– Democrats in Virginia hope to bring the state’s gun control laws to the rest of the nation. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) told the media today he’s hoping Congress will consider his proposed plan for gun control. The proposed legislation is known as “The Virginia Plan” because it’s based on gun laws that […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Bills#Politics State#Politics Governor#Hb 884#Commonwealth#Virginians
WDBJ7.com

COVID hospitalizations, percent positive cases up

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,808, 408 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, June 7, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,627 from the 1,805,781 reported Monday. As of Tuesday, there have been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia considering a gas tax holiday

During his media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said he is considering a gas tax holiday in the Mountain State. Gov. Justice said he might consider a special session for the American Rescue Plan Dollars. Regarding the gas tax holiday, Gov. Justice he might make the announcement during his next media briefing and will […]
POLITICS
cbs19news

Youngkin administration running behind on telework decisions

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration missed a self-imposed Friday deadline for evaluating state employees' telework requests under a new policy that aims to get most workers back in the office this summer. The policy rolled out last month required senior administration officials to sign off on...
VIRGINIA STATE
wsvaonline.com

Four new local cases of Covid

Virginia processed four fatal cases of coronavirus today, half of them were here in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health report this morning included deaths in Staunton and Augusta County. However, other numbers seemed better than previous days with just a pair of COVID hospitalizations and four localities posted single-digit new case counts.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy