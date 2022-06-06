ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body found in James River

By Brendan King
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Sarah Erway's body was discovered in the James River near Huguenot Bridge on Monday morning, according to Henrico Police.

Erway, 28, was one of the two women who went missing last Monday after going over the Bosher Dam in Richmond.

Officials found 23-year-old Lauren Winstead’s body last Wednesday afternoon just west of the Powhite Parkway Bridge about five miles from the Bosher Dam.

Winstead, Erway, and 10 other people were out on inflatables in the river on Memorial Day when the strong current took them over the dam.

Vander and Winnie Warner have known Sarah Erway since she was a child.

"She is a precious young lady. So sweet and always there for her friends. Kind, kind-spirited. Gracious. There aren't many people like Sarah," Winnie Warner said in an interview last week. "She was so loved. Everywhere she went, she was loved. And she had that openness and that glow about her."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

WTKR News 3

