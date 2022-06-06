ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

How to Watch “The Family Chantel” season 4 premiere

By Mallory Dwortz
MLive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour 90 Day Fiancé fan favorites are back for another season of quirky family adventures. Tonight at 8/7c on TLC, watch the season 4 premiere of The Family Chantel for free with Philo and FuboTV. After making a splash on the TLC hit 90 Day Fiancé, Pedro and...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Reba McEntire Joins ABC as Series Regular on Popular Drama

Country star Reba McEntire joined the cast of ABC's Big Sky Season 3 as a series regular earlier this week. The crime procedural stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as private detectives who investigate kidnappings and other crimes in Montana. Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, whose characters were introduced in Season 2, will be promoted to series regulars. New episodes will debut this fall on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET, ABC announced on Tuesday.
TV SERIES
E! News

Yellowstone Season 5 Finally Has a Premiere Date

Watch: Kevin Costner Talks Bigger Picture of "Yellowstone" at 2022 SAG Awards. It's time to ride again: The fifth season of Yellowstone has a premiere date. The Dutton family will return for more high-stakes Montana drama when the new season premieres November 13 on Paramount Network, the show announced on Twitter. That gives us plenty of time to brush up on our ranching skills—or to catch up on the four previous seasons, whichever you prefer.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Animal Kingdom's Final Season: Spoileriffic New Trailer Teases Two Big Returns and One Devastating Twist

Click here to read the full article. If the spoiler-filled trailer that TNT released Thursday for the sixth and final season of Animal Kingdom is any indication, the crime drama will be going out with a bang. A whole lotta bangs, as a matter of fact. In the action-packed clip, which you can watch in full above, we learn that not only is Denis Leary back as Deran’s ne’er-do-well father Billy, but against all odds, so is Grey’s Anatomy’s Scott Speedman as the late Baz (presumably in a newly created flashback). We also get a hint of the panic that ensues...
TV SERIES
soapoperanetwork.com

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Alum Reign Edwards Stars in New Film, ‘Love You Anyway’

“The Bold and the Beautiful” alum Reign Edwards stars in the new film “Love You Anyway” which, using the evolving format of home video, chronicles a young girl from birth to womanhood as she struggles with depression while being forced to find the will to survive with the help of those closest to her, particularly childhood best friend, Lucas (Charlie Gillespie). The cast also includes Gillian White and Akira Akbar.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

CBS’ Fall 2022 TV Schedule Reveals Series Replacing Bull And Magnum P.I., Along With A Big Thursday Night Change-Up

With all the finales currently airing across network TV, it's easy for one's mind to think ahead to the summer while wondering about everything that'll be filling up primetime during the hottest months of the year. Thankfully, we don't have to wait any longer to get a peek at how the Fall TV schedule will turn out, with networks like ABC unveiling its future plans. CBS is the latest broadcaster to clue viewers in on what'll be shaking when September rolls around, including how it'll be replacing vacating hit dramas Bull and Magnum P.I., as well as how its biggest night of sitcoms is getting more dramatic.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TVLine

CBS Fall Schedule: Ghosts and NCIS: LA on the Move, S.W.A.T. Returns to Friday, Firefighters Claim Magnum's Spot

Click here to read the full article. CBS on Wednesday morning became the third broadcast network to unveil an actual schedule for the Fall TV season, after NBC and ABC (but not quite Fox) did same. What favorite shows are on the move, where did new ones land, and what’s on hold until midseason? Steady Eddie S.W.A.T. is returning to its Friday leadoff spot, where it will tee up the new firefighter drama Fire Country (starring SEAL Team‘s Max Thieriot and Zoo‘s Billy Burke). NCIS: Los Angeles will in turn move an hour later on Sundays, making way for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Season Premiere#Modern Family#Extended Family
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Boss Explains Why Show Kept Mark Harmon in the Credits

CBS aired the season 19 finale of “NCIS” on Monday and now, with the team’s new leader Alden Parker caught in the middle of a murder investigation and on the edge of a massive cliffhanger. Overall though, fans have a multitude of questions—with many surrounding former “NCIS” icon, Leroy Jethro Gibbs actor Mark Harmon.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Cote De Pablo’s Exciting Career Beyond the Popular CBS Series

When “NCIS” debuted in 2003, we met several characters who spent more than a decade working their way into our hearts. Several include Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), Donald “Ducky” Mallard (David McCallum), and Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly). However, in season three we were introduced to a new, firey Mossad officer named Ziva David. And while she’s been gone from “NCIS” for several years, her actress, Cote De Pablo has led an exciting career. So what became of Ziva outside of “NCIS?”
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
TVLine

Magnum Eyes New NBC Home (Report)

Click here to read the full article. Get the paddles, because Magnum P.I. just might have a pulse. Three weeks after CBS unceremoniously cancelled the island drama — and barely a week after TVLine first told you that lead producer Universal TV was shopping the series — there is a report that some combination of NBC and USA Network might offer Thomas a new place to hang his floral shirts. Our sister site Deadline is hearing that one scenario has NBC offering Magnum P.I. Season 5 a home, while sister cabler USA Network reruns the four previous seasons. One sticky wicket in the...
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Goldbergs' Family Dynamic Has Suffered By Not Killing Off Jeff Garlin’s Character

When The Goldbergs debuted on ABC in 2013, it became an immediate hit. Watching a family sitcom set in the 1980s feels nostalgic, like reliving one's own childhood. It has been ideal escapist television. Watching the antics of characters like Beverly Goldberg (Wendi McLendon-Covey) and Adam Goldberg (Sean Giambrone) for half an hour feels like a good, light-hearted reminder of how much you loved your own youth.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Raúl Esparza Explains Why Barba Is the Right Man for the Job in Season 23 Finale

The season finale of Law & Order: SVU is bringing back an old favorite, Rafael Barba. And the episode will see the ADA circle back to where he began. It’s been over five months since we’ve seen Barba grace the screen in the Dick Wolf universe, which is surprising since he was a fan favorite for years. The highly-skilled attorney joined the cast during season 14 as a recurring character. And the following season, he was promoted to a regular.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

CBS and Paramount+ are finding that streaming viewers actually like network shows

"CBS is responsible for 17 of the top 30 titles on sibling streamer Paramount+," says Josef Adalian. "Given the emphasis all streamers, including Paramount+, put on their own ever-lengthening rosters of pricey originals, it might seem surprising that more than half of the most popular programs on Paramount Global’s signature streamer come from the decidedly unsexy world of network TV. And yet, when you think about it, it’s actually not that much of a shock. Nielsen’s weekly lists of top SVOD shows regularly include multiple network TV staples, both current (NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy) and past (Seinfeld, Criminal Minds). During Netflix’s formative years as a streaming platform, network comedies such as Friends, The Office, and Parks and Recreation consistently tallied more viewing hours than many of the company’s own early slate of originals, which is why those shows are are now being used to build the subscriber base for NBCUniversal’s Peacock and WB Discovery’s HBO Max. And some of the biggest streaming success stories in recent years have been series that were either aired on (or were originally developed for) broadcast and basic cable platforms, including You (Lifetime), Emily in Paris (Paramount Network), Lucifer (Fox), and Manifest (NBC.)" Adalian adds: "Instead of green-lighting fancy period dramas or Emmy-bait anthology series in a bid to compete with the premium fare on streaming, it opted to keep evolving its proven formula of procedural dramas and big-laugh comedies."
TV SERIES
Popculture

Reba McEntire Is Returning to TV

Country icon Reba McEntire is making a big comeback on television. She will play a major character in the upcoming third season of ABC's crime drama Big Sky, created by Big Little Lies writer David E. Kelley. Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who joined the show during Season 2, were also promoted to series regulars. Big Sky features Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as Montana private detectives. New episodes will debut this fall on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Sean Murray Teases ‘Possibility’ of Gibbs & DiNozzo Returning

“NCIS” fans were absolutely devastated when the longtime Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs actor Mark Harmon made his exit at the beginning of this current season. Now, the TV show is just about to wrap up its 19th season. Ahead of the finale, current “NCIS” star Sean Murray has teased the “possibility” of not just a Gibbs return, but also that of fan-favorite character, former very Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly).
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Ratings: Roswell Goes Low With Final Season Premiere, In the Dark Also Down

Click here to read the full article. In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico opened its final season with 430,000 total viewers and a 0.0 demo rating, down from its previous (in-season) averages (550K/0.1) and hitting a low in the demo. TVLine readers gave Roswell‘s final opener an average grade of “A-“; read post mortem. In the Dark kicked off its own farewell tour with 320K and a 0.0, down from last summer’s averages (365K/0.1) and matching its demo low. CBS’ The Neighborhood rerun (3.8 mil/0.4) drew Monday’s largest audience and landed in a three-way tie for the nightly...
ROSWELL, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy