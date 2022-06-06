ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jess Wright reveals she's named her baby son Presley Stone after giving birth last month... as she shares adorable snap of newborn's foot

By Callum Wells For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Jess Wright has revealed she's named her baby son Presley, while sharing an adorable photo of the newborn's foot to Instagram on Monday evening.

The former TOWIE star, 36, who is thought to have drawn inspiration from singer Elvis' surname, wrote: 'It’s official ~ Presley Stone Lee-Kemp [brown heart emoji].'

She welcomed her first child last month, which is less than a year after she married her businessman husband William Lee-Kemp in September 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WHqWv_0g2EBQy500
Cute: Jess Wright has revealed she's named her baby son Presley, while sharing an adorable photo of the newborn's foot to Instagram on Monday evening

Stars from the ITV reality show, including her mum Carol, Frankie Essex, Mario Falcone, Georgia Kousoulou and Lauren Pope inserted heart emojis into the comments section, as well as Billie Faiers' husband Greg Shepherd.

Helen Flanagan, Lizzie Cundy, Kimberley Walsh and Rachel Stevens also showed their support.

Jess gave fans a first glimpse of her newborn in an adorable shot on Instagram on Sunday.

The TV personality shared the sweet black and white snap of herself cuddling the baby boy as she 'took time to enjoy this time' together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gng08_0g2EBQy500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fpu7e_0g2EBQy500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VPmEA_0g2EBQy500
Support: Stars from the ITV reality show, including her mum Carol, Frankie Essex, Mario Falcone, Georgia Kousoulou and Lauren Pope inserted heart emojis into the comments section

Jessica looked stunning wearing a natural makeup palette with fluttering lashes as she shut her eyes resting her head on her baby's.

She captioned the post: 'Happy due date my angel.'

'Thank you so much for everyone’s kind messages, we are just taking time to enjoy this time with our baby boy.'

Many fans and famous faces flooded the comment section to congratulate the former reality star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4asbvA_0g2EBQy500
So sweet: Jess gave fans a first glimpse of her newborn in an adorable shot on Instagram on Sunday

Jessica's mum Carol and brother Josh also both gushed over the newborn saying he is 'absolutely perfect'.

When Jessica shared the happy news she posted a cute snap of the newborn hand holding her own and William's hands.

She announced she was expecting back on November 28 with a stunning partially nude snap.

She has been detailing her pregnancy journey on Instagram with many glowing snaps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fEQcX_0g2EBQy500
Cute: The TV personality announced that she had given birth by sharing a sweet snap of the newborn holding hers and her businessman husbands hand 

Jessica revealed that she was 'totally and utterly overwhelmed' after finding out she was expecting a baby.

Posting on Instagram, Jess wrote: 'Pregnancy - It certainly is a rollercoaster & that’s the best way to describe it! I’m scared, excited, grateful, vulnerable & quite frankly totally & utterly overwhelmed at not even knowing what to expect!

'I also wanted to acknowledge the following, since announcing that we are expecting our baby. My heart goes out to anyone that this was a trigger for.

'In the past few years my world has been opened up to the realm of fertility & all the struggles that can come with it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZccNR_0g2EBQy500
Announcement: Jess announced she was expecting back on November 28 with a stunning partially nude snap

'Be it, close friends or friends of friends etc, I have seen the struggles to conceive, the sad loss of babies & a whole world really that consumes your every day as a woman.

'I am eternally grateful as I have already said for this blessing, & I want to make it clear we do not take it for granted & also send huge love to any ladies, & men out there that have not had an easy ride, as I know there are so so many of you.'

She added: 'I still spend every day hoping this baby is fine & that we will be ok & even then that my baby is healthy & lives a full life, I promise it’s never ending!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Di8EL_0g2EBQy500
Delight: She has been detailing her pregnancy journey on Instagram with many glowing snaps on social media 

Comments / 0

