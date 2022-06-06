Girl Gets Sick After Buying Pot At Ravena Smoke Shop, Police Say

Marijuana Photo Credit: Unsplash/Elsa Olofsson

The owner of a Capital District smoke shop and one of his employees are facing charges after two teenagers reportedly bought marijuana at the store.

In Albany County, New York State Police began investigating Piff N Puff Smoke Shop in the village of Ravena in February after a 15-year-old girl got sick after a smoking a marijuana cigarette.

She told investigators she and another teen had purchased it from the Ravena store, police said.

Police determined that Albany resident Dawood Almawri, age 33, had sold the marijuana cigarette to the teens while working as a clerk at the shop.

Officers returned to the store with a search warrant on May 18 and found nearly 10 pounds of assorted concentrated cannabis products and several bags containing approximately 172 grams of marijuana, police said.

Almawri, who does not have a license to sell marijuana, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of cannabis, a felony, and unlawful dealing with a child and criminal sale of cannabis, both misdemeanors.

After further investigation, police arrested the shop’s owner, Mohamed Nagi, age 22, of Albany on a charge of felony criminal possession of cannabis.

Nagi was arraigned in Coeymans Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court Thursday, June 16.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.