Real Housewives of Orange County star Dr. Jen Armstrong seeking full custody of her three children with ex Ryne Holliday in her official divorce filing

By Caitlyn Becker For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Dr. Jen Armstrong, 42, wants full custody of her three children shared with estranged ex Ryne Holliday, the star revealed in court documents.

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member officially amended her legal separation paperwork into a full-fledged divorce filing, Page Six reported on Monday.

Ryne and Jen are parents to twins Vera and Vince, 10, and son Robert, nine.

Moving on: Dr. Jen Armstrong, 42, wants full custody of her three children shared with estranged ex Ryne Holliday, the star revealed in court documents

In Jen's divorce petition, she is asking to 'terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support' to both parties and is requesting both physical and legal custody of her three children.

As for her estranged ex, Dr. Jen listed visitation rights for Ryne. It is notable that Ryne was the one who cared for their trio of children while his plastic surgeon wife worked.

The paperwork also amended their separation date by several months from September 2021 to April 2022.

Armstrong, who joined the Housewives family last season, was wed to Holliday for eight years, tying the knot in 2013.

Split: In Jen's divorce petition, she is asking to 'terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support' to both parties and is requesting both physical and legal custody of her three children 

When she first filed for legal separation in May, Dr. Jen listed 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason behind the split.

The reality star owns a successful medical and cosmetic dermatologic care center - simply named Jennifer Armstrong MD - in Newport Beach, California.

Dr. Jen joined the cast of the highly-popular Bravo series in the recent season 16 which aired from December 2021 to April 2022 and was in a guest role the previous season.

Her rocky relationship with Ryne played out on RHOC as she said she had reached the breaking point with him and wanted a divorce in an episode which aired in February.

The end: When she first filed for legal separation in May, Dr. Jen listed 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason behind the split

The show newcomer told Heather Dubrow, 52, in the limo over to a luncheon at Shannon Beador's house about how Ryne stormed off after she tried to talk to him about their relationship.

'Thank God for make-up and Botox,' said Jen. 'I almost cancelled.'

Heather asked her if she wanted to talk about it. 'Ryne packed his bags and left last night,' said Jen. 'Then he came back at 11 a.m this morning.'

Dr. Jen said in a confessional that Ryne left the house after then came back and screamed at her and then walked out again. 'I feel completely alone right now,' Jen said.

Getting emotional: Her rocky relationship with Ryne played out on RHOC as she said she had reached the breaking point with him and wanted a divorce in an episode which aired in February

Dr. Jen cried in the car and told Heather that 'it's not even hurt, it's like humiliation. It's like he totally humiliates me. I need a divorce.'

'I don't want to do this ever again. I really don't like this. I don't want to feel like this ever again,' she added.

Ryne is the president of Hawaii Hideaways, also based in Newport Beach, as the company's services include luxury property rentals and specialty vacation planning designed for small businesses.

On the recent RHOC reunion which aired back in April, Dr. Jen was asked if her husband actually makes money and insisted that the company was actually very successful.

Andy commented that it was clear that Ryne does not like being on camera.

'He moved out, for a little while and it helped,' Jen revealed during the reunion, 'It kind of reset. There was peace in the house. I was with the kids. It was actually really helpful.'

'I feel hopeful,' Jen said. 'It's actually peace and some laughter where you're like 'I want to be in this again.'

However, it seemed like that hope was quickly dashed as they listed their home for sale back in March before taking it off of the market and renting it out for $20K per month.

His gig: Ryne is the president of Hawaii Hideaways, also based in Newport Beach, as the company's services include luxury property rentals and specialty vacation planning designed for small businesses 

