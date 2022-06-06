ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killing in Chesapeake hotel may be ‘act of self-defense,’ police say

By Caitlyn Burchett, The Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago
A spokesperson for the Chesapeake Police Department said the nature of the investigation had changed. Sean Kennedy/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A man suspected of killing a 56-year-old in a Chesapeake hotel room last week may have acted in self-defense, police said Monday.

A report came in about 5:38 a.m. Friday in reference to an injured person at a hotel located in the 1400 block of George Washington Highway North. Days Inn by Wyndham Chesapeake is located in the area.

Responding officers found Kenneth Anthony Gore dead in a hotel room . No details about cause of death have been made available.

Gore’s death was initially being investigated as a homicide, but Monday, a spokesperson for the police department said the nature of the investigation had changed.

“This incident is being investigated as an act of self-defense,” said Leo Kosinski.

The suspect in the case, who has not been identified, was taken into custody Friday morning but has since been released.

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com

Staff writer Gavin Stone contributed to this report

Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

