Applewood Beer Garden Planned for 2024

The group behind several Denver Metro area beer gardens has another one in the works. City Street Investors is planning to open Applewood Beer Garden on a nearly one-and-a-half-acre parcel of land at the intersection of West 20 th and Youngfield in Golden .

The concept will be similar to the group’s other beer gardens— Edgewater Beer Garden , Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden , and Lowry Beer Garden , according to the company’s website .

Applewood Beer Garden will be located at 1991 Youngfield St. and could open in spring of 2024, according to a Denver Business Journal article .

The beer garden will include indoor and outdoor seating with roll-up glass doors and a two-sided fire place. Applewood Beer Garden will have local craft beer on tap, and the menu could be similar to the other beer gardens, which feature salads, sandwiches, burgers, and more.

Keep up with What Now Denver’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .