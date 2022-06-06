Ashe Memorial Hospital strives to meet the needs of the community

JEFFERSON — As COVID-19 numbers continue to fluctuate in the High Country, Ashe Memorial Hospital is facing the same challenges as many other hospitals across the country. However, even with staffing challenges and increased financial burdens, AMH continues to serve the residents of Ashe County that seek out medical care.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ashe Memorial Hospital team was ready and willing to provide excellent care to our community. We hear so often stories of how they went above and beyond. Our last Daisy Award winner was a nurse who helped family members have the chance to see and talk with their loved ones while they were quarantined,” said JoAnn Smith, chief nursing officer for Ashe Memorial Hospital. “Ashe Memorial Hospital is grateful for the tremendous support of our community during these past two years. From the generous donations of food, gifts and prayers in the parking lot, the support of those that our team members care for helped our team to weather the storm.”

Staff turnover, including both retirements and nurses seeking out other opportunities, has affected Ashe Memorial Hospital like many other hospitals, particularly rural medical care facilities.

“Many factors impact staffing levels, including an increasing Baby Boomer population with a higher demand for care, availability of staff, recruitment of new team members to replace those retiring or leaving healthcare, and geographic location,” Smith said. “According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Employment Projections 2019-2029, Registered Nursing is listed among the top occupations in terms of job growth through 2029. Areas in the south and west are expected to be greatly impacted with potential shortages. Rural areas also tend to feel the impacts of the nursing shortage more so than metropolitan areas.”

In addition to these staffing shortages, even nursing schools are having issues with a shortage of class instructors, clinical sites and classroom space that are causing nursing enrollment programs to drop. Smith said that Ashe Memorial Hospital is working hard to address those obstacles as well.

“Using our partnerships with Novant Health and other organizations, we provide opportunities for additional training and skill development for our team members. Many of our team members cross-train in other areas, allowing for growth and professional development while also increasing the pool of readily available caregivers. To help bridge the gap between retiring nurses and new graduate nurses, Ashe Memorial Hospital has created a new nurse graduate residency program. This ongoing, continuing education program is designed to offer guidance, training and support to nurses as they transition from nursing education to a professional hospital setting,” Smith said. “Serving as a clinical site for a number of healthcare disciplines allows Ashe Memorial Hospital to showcase the high-quality care that we provide along with the different job opportunities that are available. Contributing to the student experience provides a great sense of satisfaction and can lead to a great new member of our team.”

People may have noticed an increase in wait times in the emergency department. That has continued to be just another in a list of challenges that AMH and many other hospitals have had to deal with, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Extra steps had to be taken to ensure each room was properly sanitized between patients that may have been experiencing covid symptoms. Screening each patient that came into the emergency room also added to the amount of time the patients may have had to wait.

“Ashe Memorial Hospital looked for ways to expedite these processes. We purchased Surfacide, a hospital-grade UV solution that uses UV-C light energy to eliminate deadly pathogens on hard surfaces, which helped to ensure sanitation while decreasing the cleaning time. Bed availability and lack of nurses also created some days where the ED was required to hold patients that needed admission,” Smith explained. “Our team did a great job working through these times and communicating to our patients about delays and wait times. Ashe Memorial Hospital also provided some of the first antibody infusions for COVID-19 in the High Country. This treatment led to more patients and extended infusion times contributed to some wait time delays, but we felt it was important to have these treatments available to the members of our community.”