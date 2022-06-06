ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Memorial Hospital strives to meet the needs of the community

By By Nathan Ham
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vp1wX_0g2EBByQ00

JEFFERSON — As COVID-19 numbers continue to fluctuate in the High Country, Ashe Memorial Hospital is facing the same challenges as many other hospitals across the country. However, even with staffing challenges and increased financial burdens, AMH continues to serve the residents of Ashe County that seek out medical care.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ashe Memorial Hospital team was ready and willing to provide excellent care to our community. We hear so often stories of how they went above and beyond. Our last Daisy Award winner was a nurse who helped family members have the chance to see and talk with their loved ones while they were quarantined,” said JoAnn Smith, chief nursing officer for Ashe Memorial Hospital. “Ashe Memorial Hospital is grateful for the tremendous support of our community during these past two years. From the generous donations of food, gifts and prayers in the parking lot, the support of those that our team members care for helped our team to weather the storm.”

Staff turnover, including both retirements and nurses seeking out other opportunities, has affected Ashe Memorial Hospital like many other hospitals, particularly rural medical care facilities.

“Many factors impact staffing levels, including an increasing Baby Boomer population with a higher demand for care, availability of staff, recruitment of new team members to replace those retiring or leaving healthcare, and geographic location,” Smith said. “According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Employment Projections 2019-2029, Registered Nursing is listed among the top occupations in terms of job growth through 2029. Areas in the south and west are expected to be greatly impacted with potential shortages. Rural areas also tend to feel the impacts of the nursing shortage more so than metropolitan areas.”

In addition to these staffing shortages, even nursing schools are having issues with a shortage of class instructors, clinical sites and classroom space that are causing nursing enrollment programs to drop. Smith said that Ashe Memorial Hospital is working hard to address those obstacles as well.

“Using our partnerships with Novant Health and other organizations, we provide opportunities for additional training and skill development for our team members. Many of our team members cross-train in other areas, allowing for growth and professional development while also increasing the pool of readily available caregivers. To help bridge the gap between retiring nurses and new graduate nurses, Ashe Memorial Hospital has created a new nurse graduate residency program. This ongoing, continuing education program is designed to offer guidance, training and support to nurses as they transition from nursing education to a professional hospital setting,” Smith said. “Serving as a clinical site for a number of healthcare disciplines allows Ashe Memorial Hospital to showcase the high-quality care that we provide along with the different job opportunities that are available. Contributing to the student experience provides a great sense of satisfaction and can lead to a great new member of our team.”

People may have noticed an increase in wait times in the emergency department. That has continued to be just another in a list of challenges that AMH and many other hospitals have had to deal with, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Extra steps had to be taken to ensure each room was properly sanitized between patients that may have been experiencing covid symptoms. Screening each patient that came into the emergency room also added to the amount of time the patients may have had to wait.

“Ashe Memorial Hospital looked for ways to expedite these processes. We purchased Surfacide, a hospital-grade UV solution that uses UV-C light energy to eliminate deadly pathogens on hard surfaces, which helped to ensure sanitation while decreasing the cleaning time. Bed availability and lack of nurses also created some days where the ED was required to hold patients that needed admission,” Smith explained. “Our team did a great job working through these times and communicating to our patients about delays and wait times. Ashe Memorial Hospital also provided some of the first antibody infusions for COVID-19 in the High Country. This treatment led to more patients and extended infusion times contributed to some wait time delays, but we felt it was important to have these treatments available to the members of our community.”

Comments / 0

Related
Go Blue Ridge

Missing Avery County Teen Located By DSS

Autumn Taylor the young lady who went missing from Crossnore on the evening of May 27th has been located and is with the Watauga County DSS. Detective Tim Austin with the Avery County Sheriffs Office gave us the update on Autumn.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Johnson City Medical Center affected by water line break

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health says it is working to resolve a water line break that occurred Tuesday morning at Johnson City Medical Center. Ballad says water issues prompted the hospital to go on diversion for incoming patients Tuesday evening, except for trauma and neonatal intensive care patients. That diversion, however, is no […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Go Blue Ridge

Watauga County Included In First Wave Of Opioid Suit Payment

Watauga County has received payment stemming from an opioid lawsuit. Attorney General Josh Stein announced that North Carolina’s local governments began receiving the first payments last week from the $26 billion national opioid agreement with the nation’s three major drug distributors. Watauga County has received just over $116,000 from the first release of payments. North Carolina is set to receive its full share of $750 million over the next 18 years because all 100 counties as well as 47 municipalities have signed on the agreement. Eighty-five percent of these funds will go directly to North Carolina’s local communities to support treatment, recovery, harm reduction, and other strategies to address the opioid epidemic.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Hendersonville brewery owners announce closing, open up about mental health, alcoholism

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. WLOS — A Hendersonville brewery will soon close its doors after the owners opened up about their personal struggles. On May 31, Jon and Becky Ayers, the husband-wife duo who opened Triskelion Brewing Company about five years ago on 7th Avenue, decided to be vulnerable. In a Facebook post, the couple talked about Jon's long struggle with alcoholism and Becky's issues with codependency.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Schools#Metropolitan Areas#Job Opportunities#Emergency Department
WLOS.com

COVID-19 cases surge in 5 Western North Carolina counties

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — COVID-19 cases are surging in the mountains, and Buncombe County is now in the CDC's Yellow Alert category. Symptoms with the subvariant are milder compared to other variants. But experts are predicting concerns after summer. "Definitely expect to see surges in fall and winter, and...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
cardinalnews.org

Documentary to premiere in Bristol

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. “In Good Keeping in 2022,” a feature-length documentary film showcasing the artists and tradition-bearers from the 2021-2022 class of the Virginia Folklife Apprenticeship Program, will premiere June 15 in Bristol.
BRISTOL, VA
wunc.org

8 North Carolina historic places added to National Registry

Seven central North Carolina sites and one in western North Carolina have been added to the National Register of Historic Places, according to the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. “The addition of these North Carolina sites to the National Register of Historic Places is important because it will...
BURLINGTON, NC
WJHL

Meet the Mountains Festival returns to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The mountains are calling, and outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy all the region has to offer at Visit Johnson City’s 2022 annual Meet the Mountains Festival in August. Organizers will host the hub for the two-day event in downtown Johnson City at Founders Park from August 19-20, breaking out into three […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Go Blue Ridge

Deep Gap Situation Update From Sheriff

Sheriff Hagaman released a report on reports of heightened police force presence in Deep Gap on Monday. The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office had been receiving numerous inquiries from local media, about a noted “heightened police presence,” on the Wildcat Road area in Deep Gap. The event was as a result of deputies trying serve a warrant for arrest.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
benledbetter00

Alexander County EDC receives $1.1 million for improving building sites

Sometimes, potential new employers need sites ready for construction when their unavailable. That's the objective behind a recent $2.92 million grant the North Carolina Railroad Company recently made to Alexander, Burke, Johnston, Moore, Montgomery, and Pitt counties. According to the N.C. Railroad Company, each county will improveme available rail-served sites in preparation for future industrial development. The goal is to increase growth in local communities.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Man Found Dead At Fairgrounds In Boone

According to multiple reports a man was found dead on Sunday at the High Country Fairgrounds. ​On June 5th, 2022 the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office responded to 739 Roby Greene Rd, Boone NC 28607 as a result of a reported gunshot victim. Lifesaving efforts were conducted by medical and fire personnel on scene but ultimately John Nicholas Porter, a 28 year old resident of Watauga County, was pronounced deceased. An investigation into the incident is still ongoing, however the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office is not seeking any suspects at this time, and has no reason to believe that any other members of the public were at risk during the incident.
BOONE, NC
FOX Carolina

Suspect in custody after chase in Jackson County causes school lockdowns

SYLVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is in custody after a chase that prompted multiple schools to go on lockdown Tuesday morning. At around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, employees from the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Sylva reported that they saw a person matching the description of the suspect pushing a bicycle through the parking lot.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Sheriff: Body of missing Honaker man found by kayakers

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The body of a man who had been reported missing by family members in early June was found in a river, according to Russell County Sheriff Steve Dye. A release from the sheriff’s office states that Ricky Griffith, 59, of Honaker, was reported missing on Thursday, June 2. Kayakers on […]
HONAKER, VA
Kingsport Times-News

The Lord is speaking! Are we paying attention?

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. My two daughters were on the sofa watching TV. “Girls! I’m about to run the vacuum, but it’ll only be a couple...
KINGSPORT, TN
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
29
Followers
272
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy