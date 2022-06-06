ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Pfizer Investing $120 Million For COVID-19 Treatment in Kalamazoo

By 9and10news Site Staff
 2 days ago
Pfizer is investing $120 million at their Kalamazoo facility to support production of their COVID-19 treatment, PAXLOVID, and increase supply capacity as needed to meet global demand, according to the Executive Office of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“Pfizer’s $120 million expansion in Kalamazoo creating 250 good-paying jobs making PAXLOVID will save lives and build on Michigan’s economic momentum,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Pfizer’s Kalamazoo facility also made some of the first doses of the vaccine, and now this proud Michigan company will play a critical role in both the treatment and prevention of COVID.”

To date, Pfizer has manufactured over 5.5 million of PAXLOVID globally across 26 countries, including 1.3 million courses shipped to the United States. With the investment, Kalamazoo will be among the world’s largest producers of active pharmaceutical ingredient with the capacity to produce 1,200 metric tons each year.

Pfizer also plans to expand their Modular Aseptic Processing sterile injectable pharmaceutical production facility in Kalamazoo with phase two of the investment, according to the Executive Office of Gov. Whitmer. The expansion adds to the initial investment of $450 million in phase one to build a 400,000-square-foot production facility.

“Pfizer’s Kalamazoo facility has been at the forefront of pharmaceutical manufacturing for more than 135 years through the legacy company Upjohn,” said Mike McDermott, Chief Global Supply Officer at Pfizer. “The Kalamazoo facility uses some of our most innovative manufacturing technology and has been essential in Pfizer’s fight against COVID-19, producing more than one billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine at the site to date. Through this expansion, we will continue to invest in the next generation of manufacturing and supply chain resilience.”

