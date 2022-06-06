Virginia “Ginny” McGuire, 75, of Greenville

Services for 94-year-old Beryl Reed of Spencer and formerly of Cherokee will be Monday, June 13th at 11 AM at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee. Visitation will be at the funeral home, one hour prior to the services. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Cherokee, with military rites by L.A. Wescott Post #2253 of the V.F.W. and the Cherokee American Legion. Boothby Funeral Home of Cherokee is in charge of arrangements.

SPENCER, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO