Spencer, IA

Virginia “Ginny” McGuire, 75, of Greenville

By charguth
kicdam.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial services for 75-year-old Virginia “Ginny” McGuire of Greenville will...

kicdam.com

kicdam.com

Sharon Stamer, 80, of Rural Granville

Services for 80-year-old Sharon Stamer of rural Granville will be Monday, June 13th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Germantown with burial at St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina is in charge...
GRANVILLE, IA
kicdam.com

Beryl Reed, 94, of Spencer and formerly of Cherokee

Services for 94-year-old Beryl Reed of Spencer and formerly of Cherokee will be Monday, June 13th at 11 AM at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee. Visitation will be at the funeral home, one hour prior to the services. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Cherokee, with military rites by L.A. Wescott Post #2253 of the V.F.W. and the Cherokee American Legion. Boothby Funeral Home of Cherokee is in charge of arrangements.
SPENCER, IA
kicdam.com

Martha Thomas, 66, of Sanborn

A memorial service for 66-year-old Martha Thomas of Sanborn will be Friday, June 10th at 11 a.m. at the Sanborn Funeral Home Chapel with burial taking place prior to the service at Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Primghar. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Sanborn Funeral...
SANBORN, IA
kicdam.com

Esther Murphy, 94, of Pocahontas

Funeral services for 94-year-old Esther Murphy of Pocahontas will be Saturday, June 11th, at 10 a.m. at Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas with burial at Mount Zion Cemetery near Fonda. Visitation will be Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas is...
POCAHONTAS, IA
kicdam.com

Eleanor Wendlandt, 92, of Spencer

Services for 92-year-old Eleanor Wendlandt of Spencer will be Friday, June 10th, at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church in Spencer with burial at the Newell Cemetery followed by lunch at the church fellowship hall.
SPENCER, IA
kicdam.com

Bonnie Maranell, 72, of Everly

Services for 72-year-old Bonnie Maranell of Everly will be Saturday, June 11th, at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of latter Day Saints in Spencer. Warner Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
EVERLY, IA
kicdam.com

Gary Daggett, 83, Sanborn

Services for 83 year old Gary Daggett of Sanborn will be Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Sanborn Funeral Home Chapel in Sanborn, IA. Visitation will also be held at the Sanborn Funeral Home on Monday, June 6th from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.; family will be present 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Roseland Cemetery near Sanborn. The Sanborn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for 83 year-old Gary Daggett of Sanborn, IA.
SANBORN, IA
kicdam.com

Kendal Thompson, 67, of Everly

Services for 67-year-old Kendal Thompson of Everly will be Thursday, June 9th, at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in De Smet, South Dakota with burial at Pleasant Lutheran Cemetery in Willow Lake. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the church. Crawford Osthus Funeral Chapel in...
EVERLY, IA
kicdam.com

Spencer Library Summer Reading Program Underway

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Summer break may be about fun for kids in the area, but it never hurts to take in some of those educational activities to make sure the brain stays sharp and is ready to return to the classroom in August. Spencer Library Director Sara Beth Red...
SPENCER, IA
KELOLAND TV

Two sets of twins experience Midwest Honor Flight

WASHINGTON (KELO) — Prior to last Wednesday’s Midwest Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C., a pair of twins had never been among the veterans honored by the organization on a flight to see the landmarks of the nation’s capital. Wednesday’s trip, however, included two sets of twins.
WASHINGTON, DC
kicdam.com

State Climatologist: Active May Could Lead To Cooler and Wetter June

Des Moines, IA (KICD)– The final numbers for the month of May show much of the state, including Northwest Iowa, being slightly warmer than normal while also being dry. State Climatologist Justin Glisan tells KICD News the amount of activity that was able to get the Spencer area to only being a short distance from normal for rainfall.
SPENCER, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Supreme Court Rules In Peterbilt Franchise Dispute

A franchise dispute in Northern Iowa was taken to the Iowa Supreme Court after the Polk County District Court ruled in favor of the Department of Transportation. Peterbilt was approved by the Iowa DOT to open a dealership in Clear Lake. The owners of Sioux City Truck Sales sued claiming Clear Lake is within its 71-county “community” that is protected by the state’s franchise law.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
NewsBreak
Obituaries
kicdam.com

Spencer Emergency Services Kept Busy in May

Spencer, IA (KICD)– As is the case with most months, Spencer’s emergency service teams were kept busy through the month of May. Fire Chief John Conyn gave his regular report to the City Council on Monday noting a variety of calls his crew was involved in. Police Chief...
SPENCER, IA
kicdam.com

Governor Kim Reynolds Makes Stop In Downtown Spencer

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Governor Kim Reynolds made a stop in Downtown Spencer Monday morning as part of her latest 99 County Tour to see the inner workings of a local business that has drawn the attention of other state groups. The full scale tour of Pressed left the Governor...
SPENCER, IA
kicdam.com

Possible Amendment Coming to Estherville Right of Way Parking Code

Estherville, IA (KICD) — A parking issue plaguing the city of Estherville was one of the topics at this week’s City Council meeting. City Code Enforcement Officer Greg Van Langen says those parking in right of ways, such as yards, are creating a less than ideal image for the city.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center man charged for cannabidiol

HULL—A 20-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 10:45 p.m. Thursday, June 2, in Hull on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol. The arrest of Corbin Joseph Van Briesen stemmed from stop of a Ford Mustang for not having a license plate at...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kiwaradio.com

Passenger Injured In Sutherland Area Crash

Sutherland, Iowa — A Cherokee woman was taken to the hospital as a result of a single-vehicle crash near Sutherland Sunday afternoon. According to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap occurred at about 2:15 Sunday afternoon, when a 1999 GMC Savana van was southbound in the 4200 mile of Taft Avenue. Deputies say the van’s driver, 60-year-old David Lee Nelson of Cherokee, fell asleep at the wheel, causing the van to run off the roadway to the right and strike a mailbox, before driving back across the roadway and entering the east ditch, where it struck a field drive before coming to rest in a field.
SUTHERLAND, IA
nwestiowa.com

Naig visits award-winning Lyon farm

LARCHWOOD—Mike Naig was about as far as possible from the state capital Tuesday during his visit to an award-winning farm north of Larchwood. The Iowa secretary of agriculture was in Lyon County to bestow the Moser family with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award. “This Moser family certainly checks...
LARCHWOOD, IA

Comments / 0

