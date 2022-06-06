Tips from the Admissions Committee: How To Submit a Standout Application

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - My inbox is full. That's because so many of you have called and emailed with questions and complaints about the gas tax holiday. And this is the complaint I hear most often: Viewers tell me when they go inside the gas station and ask the clerk a question about why the price is what it is, no one is able to explain it. There's a reason for that, folks—it's confusing. And even some folks who've been gas station owners for years had to chat with an accountant to get the numbers straight.

MONROE COUNTY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO