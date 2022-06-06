ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Tips from the Admissions Committee: How To Submit a Standout Application

University of Rochester
 2 days ago

Interested in learning more about Simon Business School's part-time programs? With our final application deadline fast-approaching on June 15, you won't want to miss this...

apply.simon.rochester.edu

WHEC TV-10

Greece School Board approves bags to curb phone use in class

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Greece School Board gave the go-ahead to purchase bags to curb cell phone use in the classroom. The proposal to order “Yondr pouches” for students passed unanimously on Tuesday night. The bags would be used for kids in grades 6 through 12 starting in September.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
2 On Your Side

Apprenticeship program paves the way for BOCES graduates looking to fill skilled manufacturing positions in WNY

MEDINA, N.Y. — Industry experts say there are thousands of skilled manufacturing jobs in Western New York, but the problem is finding enough workers to fill open positions. A relatively new program at Orleans-Niagara BOCES aims to fill the employment gap by training students early and creating a pipeline between the campus and regional businesses.
MEDINA, NY
FL Radio Group

Final Day to Register for Ontario County Electronics Recycling Collection Event

You have one day left to register for this weekend’s electronics recycling collection event in Ontario County. The Department of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management needs to hear by Thursday from any Ontario County resident who is interested in dropping off electronic devices for recycling. You can register for Saturday’s collection at the town Highway Department on Hook Road in Farmington by calling (585) 394-3977, extension 427.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
University of Rochester

University COVID-19 Tier system to determine face mask guidance

Effective June 7, the University of Rochester will use three COVID-19 tiers—low, medium, and high—to both determine and communicate the face mask requirements on campus each week. Students, faculty, staff, visitors—anyone who plans to be inside a campus building or facility—will be able to check what the status...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Foster care stabilization center opens in Penfield

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — For children in the foster care system, life is notoriously tumultuous. Kids with behavior issues in particular struggle to stay in homes and find a community. To help children struggling to succeed in the foster care system, a new Foster Care Stabilization Center opened Tuesday under the guidance of Children’s Home […]
PENFIELD, NY
VISTA.Today

Church Farm School Graduates 33 Seniors Who Are ‘Passionate Leaders, Persistent in the Pursuit of Excellence’

With Bibles and diplomas in hand, 33 seniors at Church Farm School recently bade farewell to the school where most of them have resided for the past four years. The graduates will go on to pursue their dreams across the nation, from Claremont McKenna in California to the University of Miami in Florida, plus eight other states in between. A few students will continue the brotherhood after CFS: three students are attending the Rochester Institute of Technology, while Haverford College, Drexel University, Skidmore College, and Lehigh University will each gain two CFS graduates.
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Ontario County: Leonard’s Express celebrates construction of new warehouse with ceremony this Thursday

Transportation company Leonard’s Express will celebrate the construction of its new warehouse at a ceremony this Thursday. The 144,500-square-foot warehouse in Shortsville, Ontario County is comprised of five 20,000-square-foot rooms, each of which can be temperature-controlled between -10 and 45 degrees Fahrenheit. Topping-out ceremony planned for Thursday, June 6.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
96.1 The Breeze

Police Advisory Boards Continue to Crumble in Western New York

It’s looking like the trend of dissolving police advisory boards is continuing in Western New York - most recently with our neighbors in Rochester. The killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020 put a national spotlight on the discourse between local police departments and the citizens they are sworn to protect and serve. As a response, cities around the country have been forming publicly-funded groups designed to keep local police departments accountable for their actions.
ROCHESTER, NY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Community solar farm is completed in New York

A 7.1 MW community solar farm has been completed in York, New York. Standard Solar funded the construction and will own and operate the project, which was developed by SolarPark Energy. Catalyst Power will handle subscriber acquisition and customer service. The project has already been fully subscribed, the companies said....
YORK, NY
westsidenewsny.com

COVID-19 Update June 6

Protect Yourself and Your Family from COVID-19 https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/protect-yourself-and-your-family-coronavirus-covid-19 For the latest Monroe County COVID-19 information visit monroe county coronavirus. Protect Yourself and Your Family from Coronavirus (COVID-19) https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/protect-yourself-and-your-family-coronavirus-covid-19 New treatments available for those who test positive for COVID-19 Eligibility for 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine Booster. COVID-19 Clinical Advisory Task Force https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/covid-19-clinical-advisory-task-force.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Rainbow Junction to Take Over Dundee Children’s Center

Some great news for parents in and around the village of Dundee. Rainbow Junction will take over the Dundee Children’s Center at the end of the month. “Rainbow Junction is excited to announce our acceptance of an offer from the Dundee Children’s Center Board of Directors to assume responsibility and oversight of the Dundee Children’s Center after its closure at the end of June.
DUNDEE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: Gas tax holiday explained

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - My inbox is full. That's because so many of you have called and emailed with questions and complaints about the gas tax holiday. And this is the complaint I hear most often: Viewers tell me when they go inside the gas station and ask the clerk a question about why the price is what it is, no one is able to explain it. There's a reason for that, folks—it's confusing. And even some folks who've been gas station owners for years had to chat with an accountant to get the numbers straight.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva’s Harbor Freight Store Holding a Job Fair Wednesday

If you’re looking for a job, or maybe a change from your current one, a job fair will be held Wednesday by one of Geneva’s newest employers. Harbor Freight Tools will be hosting a job fair from noon until 6 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Hamilton Street. 25-to-30 new jobs are expected to be added to the store when it opens this summer in the Town and Country Plaza.

