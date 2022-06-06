Tips from the Admissions Committee: How To Submit a Standout Application

With Bibles and diplomas in hand, 33 seniors at Church Farm School recently bade farewell to the school where most of them have resided for the past four years. The graduates will go on to pursue their dreams across the nation, from Claremont McKenna in California to the University of Miami in Florida, plus eight other states in between. A few students will continue the brotherhood after CFS: three students are attending the Rochester Institute of Technology, while Haverford College, Drexel University, Skidmore College, and Lehigh University will each gain two CFS graduates.
