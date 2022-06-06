ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Hills, MO

Georgia Masters – Memorial Visitation 2pm 6/12/22

 2 days ago

Georgia Masters of Elvins died May 28th at...

Cherokee Cyclists Stop In Farmington

(Farmington) The Cherokee Remember the Removal Cyclists stopped through Farmington this week. Their ride through Missouri is in memoriam of Cherokee citizens who were forced from their homes and walked the Trail of Tears to Oklahoma in 1837. Will Chavez, a member of the cyclists and assistant editor of the Cherokee Phoenix in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, tells us more about the significance of their journey.
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Dennis Edward "Denny" Gallagher — Service 6/16/22 10:30 A.M.

Dennis Edward “Denny” Gallagher of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, June 4th, he was 91 years old. The funeral mass will be held Thursday morning June 16th at 10:30 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hillsboro. Burial in the Jefferson Barrack’s National Cemetery. Visitation for Denny Gallagher will...
HILLSBORO, MO
tncontentexchange.com

KMOV signs St. Louis native to reporting ranks

Another STL native has made his way back home, with KMOV (Channel 4) hiring David Amelotti. Amelotti returns to town after having worked for two years as an anchor and reporter at KGAN (Channel 2) in Cedar Rapids. Amelotti is the third reporter (along with Taylor Holt and Deion Broxton)...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Hoffmanns acquire Hillermann Nursery and Florist

WASHINGTON, Mo. — The Hoffmann Family of Companies on Monday said it has acquired another St. Louis-area nursery in a deal it says expands the Florida-based firm's vast agricultural portfolio. Hillermann Nursery and Florist, of Washington, Missouri, becomes the third such regional nursery the company has acquired within the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Dale Ray Robbins

Dale Ray Robbins of Farmington died Sunday at the age of 50. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Park Hills.
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County Rodeo this weekend

(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County IPRA Championship rodeo comes to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro this Friday and Saturday. Becky Spurlock is with the Ozarks Renegades group that will be featured during part of the festivities. She says they will bring some fun entertainment to the event. The Jefferson County...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

2 shot in Charleston, Mo. involved in crash in Sikeston

A Florida fugitive drowned on the Current River over the weekend. St. Patrick's Cathedral organist to perform at SIUC. Jerry Ford discusses Cape Girardeau's own D-Day hero, Gen. Seth Jefferson McKee. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Jerry Ford discusses his book on Cape Girardeau's own D-Day hero Gen. Seth Jefferson...
CHARLESTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Farmington's Hunter a Gorlok

(Farmington) Farmington’s Hunter Cole announced his next basketball and education destination. He’ll attend Webster University and play for the Division Three Gorloks out of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Conference…. Cole averaged 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, two assists and 1.2 blocks his senior season, but his coach Garrett Callahan...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Richard Schomaker – Service 6/11/22 10 a.m.

Richard Schomaker died Sunday at the age of 83. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens in St. Louis on Saturday morning at 10 o’clock. Arrangements are through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Donald Lee Matthews — Burial of Cremains 6/24/22 11 A.M.

Donald Lee Matthews of Imperial, passed away on June 2, at the age of 85. Burial of cremains will be held on Friday morning, June 24th from 11 until 11:15 at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
IMPERIAL, MO
Obituaries
mymoinfo.com

Arcadia Valley Walk/Run & BBQ Battle Set for This Weekend in Ironton

Organizers of the Arcadia Valley Walk/Run for the Sports Complex and the Arcadia Valley Barbecue Battle are teaming up for a weekend of fun. Walk/Run organizer Jim Erpenbach says this will be their 15th annual event and it takes place Saturday morning. Erpenbach says the Arcadia Valley Sports Complex has...
IRONTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Festus City Administrator on Chief Lewis retirement

(Festus) It was announced a few weeks ago, that current Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis will retire next year. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says Chief Lewis has been a great person to work with since he took the administrator’s position five years ago. Camp says the announcement gives...
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Dennis Ray Heck — Service 6/18/22 11 A.M.

Dennis Ray Heck of DeSoto passed away June 1st, at the age of 73. The memorial service for Dennis Heck will be Saturday morning, June 18th, at 11 at Good News Church in Festus. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Shirley Walker – Service 11:00 6/7/22

Shirley Walker of Country Meadows died Friday at the age of 88. Graveside service will be 11:00 Tuesday at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Horton Wampler Funeral Home of Park Hills.
PARK HILLS, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Florida Man Drowns in Current River

A Florida man drowned while swimming in the Current River on Sunday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Sherron D. McCombs of Tampa, Florida, was swimming in the Current River at a float camp four miles north of Doniphan, around 3 p.m. when he panicked, submerged and did not resurface.
DONIPHAN, MO

