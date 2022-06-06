Georgia Masters – Memorial Visitation 2pm 6/12/22

(Farmington) The Cherokee Remember the Removal Cyclists stopped through Farmington this week. Their ride through Missouri is in memoriam of Cherokee citizens who were forced from their homes and walked the Trail of Tears to Oklahoma in 1837. Will Chavez, a member of the cyclists and assistant editor of the Cherokee Phoenix in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, tells us more about the significance of their journey.

