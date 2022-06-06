Georgia Masters – Memorial Visitation 2pm 6/12/22

(Farmington) The Cherokee Remember the Removal Cyclists stopped through Farmington this week. Their ride through Missouri is in memoriam of Cherokee citizens who were forced from their homes and walked the Trail of Tears to Oklahoma in 1837. Will Chavez, a member of the cyclists and assistant editor of the Cherokee Phoenix in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, tells us more about the significance of their journey.
Dennis Edward “Denny” Gallagher of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, June 4th, he was 91 years old. The funeral mass will be held Thursday morning June 16th at 10:30 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hillsboro. Burial in the Jefferson Barrack’s National Cemetery. Visitation for Denny Gallagher will...
(Ironton) The Iron County 4-H Club is hosting a 4-H Shooting Sports versus Law Enforcement Shotgun and Archery competition on Saturday, June 25th. Brad Coleman, a Field Specialist in 4-H Youth Development, tells us about the event. Part of the fundraising efforts include a raffle for a shotgun or cash...
Another STL native has made his way back home, with KMOV (Channel 4) hiring David Amelotti. Amelotti returns to town after having worked for two years as an anchor and reporter at KGAN (Channel 2) in Cedar Rapids. Amelotti is the third reporter (along with Taylor Holt and Deion Broxton)...
WASHINGTON, Mo. — The Hoffmann Family of Companies on Monday said it has acquired another St. Louis-area nursery in a deal it says expands the Florida-based firm's vast agricultural portfolio. Hillermann Nursery and Florist, of Washington, Missouri, becomes the third such regional nursery the company has acquired within the...
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County IPRA Championship rodeo comes to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro this Friday and Saturday. Becky Spurlock is with the Ozarks Renegades group that will be featured during part of the festivities. She says they will bring some fun entertainment to the event. The Jefferson County...
ST. LOUIS – Illinois and Missouri are two of 34 states with invasive jumping worms. The closest place to St. Louis that they have been detected is in Madison County, Illinois. The worms are native to East Asia and are a glossy gray or brown with a white band, and they thrash around and leap […]
A Florida fugitive drowned on the Current River over the weekend. St. Patrick's Cathedral organist to perform at SIUC. Jerry Ford discusses Cape Girardeau's own D-Day hero, Gen. Seth Jefferson McKee. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Jerry Ford discusses his book on Cape Girardeau's own D-Day hero Gen. Seth Jefferson...
(Farmington) Farmington’s Hunter Cole announced his next basketball and education destination. He’ll attend Webster University and play for the Division Three Gorloks out of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Conference…. Cole averaged 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, two assists and 1.2 blocks his senior season, but his coach Garrett Callahan...
Richard Schomaker died Sunday at the age of 83. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens in St. Louis on Saturday morning at 10 o’clock. Arrangements are through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
Donald Lee Matthews of Imperial, passed away on June 2, at the age of 85. Burial of cremains will be held on Friday morning, June 24th from 11 until 11:15 at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
Organizers of the Arcadia Valley Walk/Run for the Sports Complex and the Arcadia Valley Barbecue Battle are teaming up for a weekend of fun. Walk/Run organizer Jim Erpenbach says this will be their 15th annual event and it takes place Saturday morning. Erpenbach says the Arcadia Valley Sports Complex has...
(Festus) It was announced a few weeks ago, that current Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis will retire next year. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says Chief Lewis has been a great person to work with since he took the administrator’s position five years ago. Camp says the announcement gives...
ST. LOUIS — Pretium Packaging LLC, a St. Louis-based packaging manufacturer, has laid off hundreds of workers, including some in Missouri this spring, as it shuttered five plants following an acquisition. However company officials said they will be hiring at plants that will be picking up the work from...
Dennis Ray Heck of DeSoto passed away June 1st, at the age of 73. The memorial service for Dennis Heck will be Saturday morning, June 18th, at 11 at Good News Church in Festus. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
Shirley Walker of Country Meadows died Friday at the age of 88. Graveside service will be 11:00 Tuesday at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Horton Wampler Funeral Home of Park Hills.
A Florida man drowned while swimming in the Current River on Sunday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Sherron D. McCombs of Tampa, Florida, was swimming in the Current River at a float camp four miles north of Doniphan, around 3 p.m. when he panicked, submerged and did not resurface.
Ever daydreamed about being a sheep herder in the mid-1800's? If so, I have found a dream destination for you. It's a fully restored sheep wagon from that era and yes, you really can stay in it. This is one of the most unique Missouri Airbnb options you'll ever see....
