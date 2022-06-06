ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Don’t Miss Your Chance To Get This Flattering Summer Top For Just $20

By Hollywood Life Reviews
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R8vvq_0g2E9ZwZ00
Image Credit: New Africa/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

A staple summer piece for only $20? Count us in. With this top, fashion meets ease and your closet needs every color. From black to lavender – this top is a flattering fit. The puff sleeves take this from being a boring, everyday top, to being trendy and unique.

XIEERDUO Summer V-Neck Puff Sleeve Shirt – Buy it on Amazon

With a casual fit, comfortable material and puff sleeves that take it to the next level, you’re bound to feel and look your absolute best in this pretty shirt.

This top is the number one best seller in women’s t-shirts on Amazon, and we understand exactly why. This isn’t your ordinary top. It’s soft and comfortable, but still fun and sophisticated. It’s made out of comfortable polyester, rayon and spandex and is available in sizes small to XXL.

We’ve raved about the puff sleeves, but let’s not forget the chic V-neck design. The cut makes it more interesting than your regular crewneck while giving you a little more room to breathe in the heat. The blouse’s flowy and effortless in the best way, making this top scream summer.

Dress up your new shirt with an elegant skirt and heels, or dress it down with shorts and sneakers. You can even mix it up with flare jeans and platforms. There are so many different ways to rock this top, making it the ultimate summer staple.

We know you want to take your wardrobe to the next level and this cute top can help. You can feel confident with the elegant puff sleeve and still comfortable with the flattering v-neck. Whether you pick your favorite color or pick every color – this will help you start the summer off right. Plus, it’s only $20, so why not give it a try today?

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Target Has Platform Teva Dupes For $30 & You’re Going to Love the Colors

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. It’s June 1, which means if you’re anything like me, sandals and summer accessories are top of mind. In New York, we’re already seeing 90-degree days, so the last thing I want to do is cover my feet in my usual leather boots or sneakers. Luckily, Target has sandal options that are actually cute, like these Teva dupes for $30. Best of all, the shoes come in a few color ways, including solid...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Jeans
Travel + Leisure

7 Stylist-approved Blouses to Add to Your Summer Wardrobe — and They're All Under $50

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you're heading back to the office this summer or preparing for a trip, a good blouse will take you far. A flowing floral top, for example, can be dressed up with a pair of slacks or skirt for a more formal look, or you can throw on a pair of jeans or shorts for more casual occasions. Similarly, a linen button down will go perfectly over a swimsuit but can also be dressed up with jeans and heeled sandals. If versatility is a priority (and it probably should be!), you won't regret adding a summer-ready top or two to your wardrobe this season.
APPAREL
POPSUGAR

These $17 Walmart Sandals Are a Dupe For a Much More Expensive Version

Without mentioning a particular shoe brand, I think it's safe to say we're all familiar with a certain sandal *hint hint* featuring a contoured cork footbed. In all honesty, I was never big into the trend until recently, when I spotted a similar style for under-$20 at Walmart. Enter, the double-buckle Time and Tru Platform Footbed Sandals ($17), with almost exclusively five-star reviews. Curious to see if I'd be into them, I thought, "what the heck," and added the tan colorblock design to my virtual shopping cart. My honest thoughts, ahead.
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Karrueche Tran Lets Her Feet Breathe in Mesh Heels With Halter Neck Maxi Dress at ‘Hustle’ Netflix Premiere

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Karrueche Tran put a trendy twist on a breezy maxi dress for the world premiere of “Hustle” in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The basketball drama, which premieres on Netflix next Wednesday stars Queen Latifah and Adam Sandler. Tran looked radiant on the carpet, posing in a smooth black dress that featured a shoulder-baring halter neck. The two-time Emmy Award winner turned up the simple look with statement accessories, including wavy gold earrings, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Apparel
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Chooses Classic Style in Black Trousers, White Tank Top and Chunky Sandals

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes mastered mixing classic styles and trendy pieces at her latest outing. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum celebrated the opening of Mango’s new NYC flagship store at an intimate dinner at iconic SoHo hotspot Balthazar on Wednesday night. She attended the event alongside other celebrities and fashion influencers like Tommy Dorfman, Annabelle Wallis and Camille Charrière. To the opening, Holmes wore a white knit sleeveless top with an open back paired with black...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
In Style

Dua Lipa's Short Shorts Are Cut So High That They Look Like Underwear

Dua Lipa's latest outfit is taking the short shorts trend to a new extreme. With summer just around the corner, the pop star got a head start on her seasonal wardrobe in a pair of hot pants with legs cut so high that they are basically underwear. I mean, what's the point of wearing shorts if they're not super short?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Travel + Leisure

This Meghan Markle-loved Brand Is Having a Surprise Sale on Its Comfiest White Sneakers — and Prices Start at $30

Comfortable footwear is always in fashion, which explains why celebrities and royals alike are constantly being photographed wearing Reebok sneakers when they're out and about. The beloved shoes are renowned for their retro style, supportive fit, durable construction, and all-around comfortability, and for being a mainstay in the wardrobes of Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes, Emily Ratajkowski, and more.
30Seconds

2-Minute Iced Coffee Recipe Saves You Time & Money

Spending a lot of time and money at a certain chain coffee shop? Well, this iced coffee hack is inexpensive, convenient and customizable to your preferences! What’s better than saving yourself time and money, while making a healthier choice, too?. You can customize this iced coffee recipe to be...
RECIPES
PopSugar

Summer's Colorblocking French-Manicure Trend Reimagines the Classic

Color-blocking french manicures are a huge summer nail-art trend. This nail design puts a small twist on the classic french manicure. The look can be done using summer's top nail-polish colors. Trying a new nail design is one of the easiest ways to experiment with your look. Every season brings...
SKIN CARE
sneakernews.com

A Muted Mix Of Black And Grey Takes Over The Latest Nike ISPA Link

As a conglomerate obsessed with innovation, NIKE, Inc. has pushed the world of sportswear forward for more than 50 years. With its Nike ISPA Link, a completely recyclable shoe that can be taken apart, the Oregon-based company continues to do just that. Guided by the design philosophy of Improvise; Scavenge;...
APPAREL
HollywoodLife

Zendaya Channels Old Hollywood In Green & Black Gown For Time 100 Gala: Photos

Zendaya came to slay at the June 8 Time 100 Gala! The actress, 25, stunned in a floor-length strapless gown that featured a woven colorblock design of blue, green, and black at the star-studded event, which took place at New York City’s Lincoln Center. The gown was a vintage piece by Bob Mackie and certainly channeled Old Hollywood glamour. The top portion of her dress featured a plunging neckline and bodice that hugged her petite figure beautifully, while the bottom flared out into a full skirt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Bursts in Colorful Tie-Dye Hoodie, Neon Orange Leggings & Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers at Dance Studio

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez was a burst of color while arriving at a dance studio in Los Angeles on Thursday. The world renowned pop icon has been stepping out in some stylish street style looks as of lately. This time, the multi-hyphenate superstar was spotted out in a cozy white hoodie that was decorated with an array of tie-dye colors. Lopez made a case for the summer season by teaming her pullover with a pair...
LOS ANGELES, CA
architecturaldigest.com

Italian Shoemaker Aquazzura Steps Into Home—Here’s an Exclusive First Look

Colombian-born designer Edgardo Osorio toyed with the idea of naming the chic footwear brand he launched in 2012 after himself, but in the back of his mind, he anticipated that one day it would evolve from brightly hued women’s shoes made in Italy into a full-fledged lifestyle company. So, he opted for Aquazzura instead “because it suggested the idea of Italian dolce vita,” he tells AD PRO. A decade later, Osorio’s vision for expansion is coming true with the unveiling of Aquazzura Casa, a joyful homeware venture spanning ceramics, linens, and glassware, at Salone del Mobile this week.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
198K+
Followers
18K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy