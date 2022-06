Roku Inc ROKU shares are trading higher Wednesday following a Business Insider report suggesting the company may be in talks to be acquired by Netflix Inc NFLX. According to the report, citing people familiar with the matter, Roku has "abruptly" closed the employee window for trading and talks of a Netflix takeover are bouncing around within the company. The closing of the trading window for employee shares suggests that fundamental changes could be on the horizon.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO