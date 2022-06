It’s odd, the things Grant Bonavia remembers. One is the stoplight. As he lay on his back on the pavement in the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Saul Road in Kensington, he watched it dangle above him. He doesn’t remember feeling any pain, even though the bone from his fractured right femur had pushed through the back of his thigh, his pelvis was shattered in several places, and he was bleeding profusely.

KENSINGTON, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO