Odessa, TX

Man gets naked, assaults ex-girlfriend’s houseguest, police say

By Erica Miller
 2 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after police said he was inappropriate with his ex-girlfriend’s houseguest. 31-year-old Patrick Bourgeois has been charged with Indecent Assault.

According to an affidavit, on May 29, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 1300 block of Ridgecrest Avenue to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with a victim and her friend.

The victim told police that on May 28, she and her friend had gone to a bar and later returned to the home on Ridgecrest, where the friend was living in a guesthouse on the back of the property. The victim said at one point she fell asleep on the couch and woke to find her friend’s ex-boyfriend, identified as Bourgeois, lying naked beside her. She said Bourgeois began touching her over her clothes and then tried to remove her pants.

According to the victim, she asked Bourgeois several times to stop, and when he would not, she went to her friend’s bedroom and locked the door. The two women eventually fell asleep and later, the victim said she woke and felt someone rubbing her legs. She then found Bourgeois, naked again, in the bed beside her. Both women said when they saw the naked man, they yelled for him to leave and then called the police.

The victim’s friend said she and Bourgeois had broken up about a week before the incident and that she had been staying in the guest house since the breakup. She said she witnessed Bourgeois lying naked in the bed and that the only way he would have been able to get into the locked bedroom was by entering from outside the home through an unlocked window.

When confronted, Bourgeois denied having been in the guest house at all and said his ex-girlfriend and her friend were making the story up. However, police found the man’s clothes on the floor near the bed in the guesthouse even though he denied having been there.

Bourgeois was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $2,500 bond.

