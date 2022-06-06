Roth Capital Upgrades FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) to Buy

Amazon.com, Inc’s AMZN 20-for-1 stock split, announced earlier in March, came into effect on Monday. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Amazon’s options will also be split in the same ratio as the stock split. “So, if you owned one call contract, now you own 20 call contracts,” he added.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO