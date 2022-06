The Jacksonville Jaguars were an absolute debacle last season by going 3-14. The craziest part of the season was that two of their wins were against the Bills and against the Colts. Those two wins show that Jacksonville has the talent. However, we could all see that the team did not reach their potential last season because Urban Meyer was the coach. Fortunately, Jacksonville fired Meyer and hired Doug Pederson to be their coach. Pederson has a Super Bowl win on his resume when he coached the Philadelphia Eagles.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO