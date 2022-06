WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez became one of the latest WWE talents to undergo a name change when she first joined the main roster, removing her former NXT Gonzalez last name. During a previous interview, Rodriguez said the name change was a simple switch and something that happened very fast. However, the “SmackDown” star is now clarifying her stance a bit, opening up about how important the “Gonzalez” last name was due to her father’s time as a wrestler under the same name.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO