Franklin County, KY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Henry, Shelby by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 15:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 13:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Residents in these areas should remain alert. If these storms become stronger, then a warning may be needed. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boone RAPIDLY DEVELOPING THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF OHIO, RIPLEY, SOUTHERN DEARBORN, NORTHWESTERN SWITZERLAND AND NORTHERN BOONE COUNTIES THROUGH 200 PM EDT At 121 PM EDT, rapidly developing thunderstorms were located along a line extending from southeast of Vernon to northwest of Vevay, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Aurora, Versailles, Milan, Osgood, Dillsboro, Moores Hill, Wilmington, Pleasant, Manchester, French, Hartford, Holton, Fairview, Napoleon, Center Square, Aberdeen, Rexville and Cold Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Franklin, Gallatin, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Franklin; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Scott; Shelby; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 333 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL FRANKLIN GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY JEFFERSON KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON SCOTT SHELBY TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Shelby, Spencer by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 14:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson; Shelby; Spencer The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Spencer County in central Kentucky Western Shelby County in central Kentucky Southeastern Jefferson County in central Kentucky * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 236 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Middletown, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Shelbyville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Preble by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Butler; Preble A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA...SOUTHEASTERN UNION COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA...NORTH CENTRAL DEARBORN COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA...SOUTHWESTERN PREBLE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL OHIO AND NORTHWESTERN BUTLER COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN OHIO At 350 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brookville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Hamilton, Oxford, Brookville, West College Corner, Oldenburg, Darrtown, Reily, Metamora, St. Leon, Scipio, College Corner, Cedar Grove, Mount Carmel, Mounds State Recreation Area, Morning Sun, Rockdale, Peppertown, Mcgonigle, Sharptown and Saint Peter. This includes I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 158 and 165. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dearborn, Franklin, Ripley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dearborn; Franklin; Ripley; Union The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Franklin County in southeastern Indiana Northeastern Ripley County in southeastern Indiana Southeastern Union County in east central Indiana Northwestern Dearborn County in southeastern Indiana Southwestern Preble County in west central Ohio Northwestern Butler County in southwestern Ohio * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 332 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Hamilton, Oxford, Batesville, Brookville, Milan, West College Corner, Oldenburg, Darrtown, Reily, Sunman, Metamora, St. Leon, Scipio, College Corner, Cedar Grove, Mount Carmel, Mounds State Recreation Area, Huntersville, Hamburg and Penntown. This includes I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 145 and 167. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 16:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Butler; Clermont; Hamilton; Warren The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hamilton County in southwestern Ohio Eastern Butler County in southwestern Ohio Northwestern Clermont County in southwestern Ohio Warren County in southwestern Ohio * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 409 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Springdale, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Hamilton, Middletown, Fairfield, Mason, Lebanon, Springboro, Sharonville, Monroe, Blue Ash, Loveland, Trenton, Franklin, Springdale, Montgomery, Milford, Carlisle, South Middletown, West Chester, Terrace Park and Morrow. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 14 and 37. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 17 and 39. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Clark, Clay, Crawford, Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bartholomew; Boone; Brown; Clark; Clay; Crawford; Daviess; Dearborn; Decatur; Delaware; Dubois; Fayette; Floyd; Franklin; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Harrison; Hendricks; Henry; Jackson; Jefferson; Jennings; Johnson; Knox; Lawrence; Madison; Marion; Martin; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Ohio; Orange; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Ripley; Rush; Scott; Shelby; Sullivan; Switzerland; Union; Vermillion; Vigo; Washington; Wayne TORNADO WATCH 333 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARTHOLOMEW BOONE BROWN CLARK CLAY CRAWFORD DAVIESS DEARBORN DECATUR DELAWARE DUBOIS FAYETTE FLOYD FRANKLIN GREENE HAMILTON HANCOCK HARRISON HENDRICKS HENRY JACKSON JEFFERSON JENNINGS JOHNSON KNOX LAWRENCE MADISON MARION MARTIN MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN OHIO ORANGE OWEN PARKE PUTNAM RANDOLPH RIPLEY RUSH SCOTT SHELBY SULLIVAN SWITZERLAND UNION VERMILLION VIGO WASHINGTON WAYNE
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat This Evening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another active weather day with the potential for some stronger storms going up later in the day. This is ahead of the first of two cold fronts working in here over the next several days, each delivering some pleasant air. Pleasant isn’t the word I would use to describe the air later next week.
LEXINGTON, KY
#Franklin Henry
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Athens, Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Athens; Brown; Butler; Champaign; Clark; Clermont; Clinton; Darke; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Gallia; Greene; Hamilton; Highland; Hocking; Jackson; Lawrence; Licking; Logan; Madison; Meigs; Miami; Montgomery; Morgan; Perry; Pickaway; Pike; Preble; Ross; Scioto; Shelby; Union; Vinton; Warren; Washington TORNADO WATCH 333 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ATHENS BROWN BUTLER CHAMPAIGN CLARK CLERMONT CLINTON DARKE DELAWARE FAIRFIELD FAYETTE FRANKLIN GALLIA GREENE HAMILTON HIGHLAND HOCKING JACKSON LAWRENCE LICKING LOGAN MADISON MEIGS MIAMI MONTGOMERY MORGAN PERRY PICKAWAY PIKE PREBLE ROSS SCIOTO SHELBY UNION VINTON WARREN WASHINGTON
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
wymt.com

KSP investigates fatal crash in Clay County

Oneida, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision that happened around 5 p.m. on Monday. KSP Post 11, London Post was called about a one-car crash on KY 11 in the Oneida area. After an initial investigation, troopers said Frank Hudson, 80, was driving north on...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Search of Kentucky River ends safely

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Several emergency crews from Madison and Fayette counties spent part of Tuesday afternoon looking for what was reported as a car floating in the Kentucky River. Investigators tell FOX 56 that a motorist reported seeing a car in the river. After about 30-45 minutes,...
LEXINGTON, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Florence, Kentucky Man Reported Missing

Jonathan Dodson was last seen on Tuesday. Jonathan Dodson. Photo provided. (Florence, Ky.) – A Florence, Kentucky man has been reported missing. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says the family of Jonathan Dodson reported him missing on Wednesday. The 52-year-old told his family the day before that he...
FLORENCE, KY
Wave 3

Officials searching for missing Mt. Washington woman last seen Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mt. Washington police are searching for a missing 75-year-old woman. Donna Crisp was last seen on Sunday around 12 a.m. “possibly in the Marion County area,” according to Bullitt County EMS. Her vehicle was described as a silver 2015 Honda Civic with a license...
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky gas prices - 11:00 p.m.

Beshear signs legislation to address child abuse in Kentucky. The laws are set to increase penalties for child abusers and to help the youngest victims. ‘It’s impossible’: Families feel food insecurity across commonwealth. Updated: 10 hours ago. Louisville nonprofit Neighborhood House is doing everything they can to make...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

UPDATE: Wife of Bullitt Co. firefighter severely burned in fiery crash dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The wife of a Bullitt County firefighter severely burned in a car crash last week has died. "It is with a heavy heart that we pass along the news that Christina Bryant, loving wife of Lieutenant Terrell Bryant, succumbed to the injuries she sustained in the motor vehicle accident," the Southeast Bullitt Fire Department said in an update shared on Facebook Wednesday night.

