ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Dickson, Houston, Humphreys, Montgomery, Stewart by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 14:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dickson;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 14:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Franklin; Moore The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Moore County in Middle Tennessee Northwestern Franklin County in Middle Tennessee * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 234 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lynchburg, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Winchester, Lynchburg, Decherd, Estill Springs, Tims Ford Lake, Woods Reservoir, Harmony, Arnold AFB, Hurdlow and Lois. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Robertson, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 01:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Robertson; Sumner A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SUMNER AND SOUTHEASTERN ROBERTSON COUNTIES At 102 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over White House, or 9 miles east of Springfield, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Portland around 130 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Cottontown. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 103 and 115. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy