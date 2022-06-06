Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for El Paso by NWS

Three waves of dangerous weather are set to hit Colorado on Monday afternoon, bringing risks of isolated tornados, strong winds, and large hail to some parts of the state. According to the National Weather Service, a first wave of storms will hit between 1 and 3 PM, developing over the Palmer Divide (El Paso County area) and the Raton Mesa (southeast Colorado). In the Palmer Divide area, the main risk associated with the storm will be hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of an egg. Meanwhile, winds up to 60 miles per hour will be the main risk in the Raton Mesa area. Confidence for the development of these storms is medium to high, meaning they are likely to happen.

