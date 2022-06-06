ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for El Paso by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 13:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-06 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bent; Crowley; Kiowa; Otero The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Otero County in southeastern Colorado Southwestern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado East central Crowley County in southeastern Colorado Northwestern Bent County in southeastern Colorado * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 610 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Arlington, or 24 miles north of La Junta, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Cheraw, Blue Lake and Arlington. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BENT COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

'People outside will be injured': NWS issues warning as hail storm rolls through Colorado Springs area

The National Weather Service has issued a 'severe thunderstorm warning' related to golf ball-size hail that's expected to hit parts of the Pikes Peak region. Their latest report pins this storm in southeastern El Paso County and north central Pueblo County, stating "people and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles." Wind damage is also expected with gusts to hit 60 miles per hour.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Tornado confirmed north of Las Animas

BENT COUNTY, Colo. — The National Weather Service in Pueblo has confirmed a tornado on the ground just northwest of the city of Las Animas and Fort Lyon. Residents in the area should take cover immediately as the general storm motion is to the southeast near Highway 50. A tornado warning remains in effect for […]
LAS ANIMAS, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Arapahoe, Baca, Bent, Cheyenne, Crowley, Denver by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Arapahoe; Baca; Bent; Cheyenne; Crowley; Denver; Douglas; El Paso; Elbert; Huerfano; Kiowa; Kit Carson; Las Animas; Lincoln; Logan; Morgan; Otero; Phillips; Prowers; Pueblo; Sedgwick; Teller; Washington; Weld; Yuma SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 322 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS CO . COLORADO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ARAPAHOE BACA BENT CHEYENNE CROWLEY DENVER DOUGLAS ELBERT EL PASO HUERFANO KIOWA KIT CARSON LAS ANIMAS LINCOLN LOGAN MORGAN OTERO PHILLIPS PROWERS PUEBLO SEDGWICK TELLER WASHINGTON WELD YUMA
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Egg-size hail, isolated tornado risks of severe weather to hit Colorado in 3 waves on Monday

Three waves of dangerous weather are set to hit Colorado on Monday afternoon, bringing risks of isolated tornados, strong winds, and large hail to some parts of the state. According to the National Weather Service, a first wave of storms will hit between 1 and 3 PM, developing over the Palmer Divide (El Paso County area) and the Raton Mesa (southeast Colorado). In the Palmer Divide area, the main risk associated with the storm will be hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of an egg. Meanwhile, winds up to 60 miles per hour will be the main risk in the Raton Mesa area. Confidence for the development of these storms is medium to high, meaning they are likely to happen.
OutThere Colorado

BREAKING: "Life-threatening" hail situation in Colorado's Crowley County, baseball-size hail

According to the National Weather Service, a life-threatening situation is underway in southeast Colorado's Crowley County due to baseball-size hail. Those in the area are told to seek shelter immediately. The warning is part of a greater 'severe thunderstorm warning' that's active until 5 PM. Tennis ball-size hail is also expected in Sugar City.
CROWLEY COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Severe Thunderstorms Possible On Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4) – Severe thunderstorms are not likely along the Front Range Tuesday afternoon, but thunderstorms on the Eastern Plains could produce large hail and damaging wind. Most weather models agree thunderstorms will develop in Colorado between 2-8 p.m. and stay mostly east of the I-25 urban corridor. The storms that move across the plains will be capable of producing frequent lightning, very large hail up to 2 inches in diameter, and wind gusts up to 70 mph. (source: CBS) The highest threat for severe storms is in the far northeast corner of the state including areas like Julesburg and Holyoke. That region...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

2 Hot Air Balloons Make Landings In Jefferson County, 1 Near Highway 285

(CBS4) — Two hot air balloons seemed to make unplanned landings in Jefferson County Wednesday morning — one of them landing near Highway 285 and C-470 south of Bear Creek Lake Park. (credit: CBS) Copter4 caught up to both hot air balloons as they both descended upon busy traffic. One of them ended up in a grassy area away from traffic, while the other landed on a grassy median on a busy W Quincy Avenue near the Jeffco-Lakewood line. (credit: CBS) (credit: CBS) CBS4 spoke to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shortly after what appeared to be two safe landings without injuries. However, the sheriff’s office had no information and says these two landings appeared to have been unreported as of 8 a.m. (credit: CBS)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
Daily Record

CPW seeks public input on the future of Arkansas River bighorn sheep herd

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is seeking public input about its draft 10-year plan to manage the Arkansas River bighorn sheep herd that ranges from near Buena Vista and Salida to Cañon City and Pueblo West. Big game populations are managed by CPW biologists to achieve population objectives established...
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

Bridge work to start on I-25, CO 16, and US 24

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will begin preventative bridge maintenance along three major highways in Colorado Springs on June 13. The first phase of the project will begin on I-25 at the bridge over South Tejon Street and South Nevada Avenue in June. Crews will then move to the CO 16 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

El Paso County’s QAnon Commissioner Candidate a Crowd Favorite at Forum

Like many of the local races in El Paso County this year, the race for the District 5 El Paso County Commissioner seat features a “grassroots” Republican candidate, Dave Winney, hoping to unseat a Republican incumbent, Cami Bremer. Winney was originally a candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, but dropped out of the race at the urging of QAnon influencer Juan O Savin after Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters announced her candidacy.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

I-25 SB back open after 6-vehicle crash and jackknifed semi

UPDATE (6:10 p.m.): I-25 southbound has reopened to traffic, though heavy backups remain. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — I-25 southbound remains closed between Mesa Ridge Parkway and US 85 due to a crash involving six vehicles. Colorado State Patrol responded to the crash at mile marker 127 just after 2 p.m. and requested assistance from […]
Daily Record

Testing protocols: Fremont County authorities conduct active shooter exercise

It’s something that nearly everyone prays will never happen, however, it’s something for which all parties must be prepared. The Cañon City Police Department, the Cañon City School District and the Fremont County Office of Emergency Management partnered with several surrounding agencies Wednesday to conduct an active shooter functional exercise at Lincoln School of Science & Technology.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO

Community Policy