Severe Weather Statement issued for Henry by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 16:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Butler; Clermont; Hamilton; Warren The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hamilton County in southwestern Ohio Eastern Butler County in southwestern Ohio Northwestern Clermont County in southwestern Ohio Warren County in southwestern Ohio * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 409 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Springdale, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Hamilton, Middletown, Fairfield, Mason, Lebanon, Springboro, Sharonville, Monroe, Blue Ash, Loveland, Trenton, Franklin, Springdale, Montgomery, Milford, Carlisle, South Middletown, West Chester, Terrace Park and Morrow. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 14 and 37. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 17 and 39. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BUTLER COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO