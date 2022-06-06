Stop spiralizing zucchini and pick up a peeler instead

Skip the spiralizer to make this shaved zucchini salad. Milk Street via AP

Spiralizing zucchini into “noodles” often translates into a wan and watery dish, a poor imitation of the pasta it attempts to emulate. Generally, it’s better to let an ingredient shine on its own merits. And for raw zucchini , we didn’t need to look far to find a better answer.

The Italians have done it for ages, reducing whole zucchini to paper-thin ribbons, then dressing them simply — some lemon juice, a bit of oil, maybe some honey, Parmesan, fresh herbs and nuts. The effect is a fresh and vibrant salad made in minutes.

In this recipe from our book “ Milk Street Tuesday Nights ,” which limits recipes to 45 minutes or less, we use a vegetable peeler to slice zucchini into thin ribbons. The zucchini really shines, balanced with the clean, sharp flavors of a lemony dressing along with Parmesan and hazelnuts. The hazelnuts — or almonds, if that’s what you have on hand — give the salad crunch and a slightly buttery note.

How to: Grill lettuce and 5 other weird foods you didn't know you could cook over fire

Don’t worry if the ribbons vary in width; this adds to the visual appeal of the dish. And don’t dress the salad until you are ready to serve. The zucchini and herbs are delicate and quickly wilt.

Shaved zucchini and herb salad with Parmesan

Start to finish: 20 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest, plus 3 tablespoons juice (1 lemon)

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

¼ teaspoon honey

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 pound zucchini (2 medium)

1 ounce Parmesan cheese, finely grated (about ½ cup), plus shaved to serve

½ cup lightly packed mint, torn

½ cup lightly packed fresh basil, torn

¼ cup hazelnuts, toasted, skinned and roughly chopped

Instructions:

In a large bowl, whisk together the lemon zest and juice, oil, honey, and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Set aside. Use a Y-style peeler or mandoline to shave the zucchini from top to bottom into ribbons; rotating as you go. Stop shaving when you reach the seedy core. Discard the cores.

To the dressing, add the shaved zucchini, grated cheese, mint and basil, then toss until evenly coated. Transfer to a serving plate and sprinkle with shaved Parmesan and hazelnuts.

Check out these recipes to up your kitchen game:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stop spiralizing zucchini and pick up a peeler instead