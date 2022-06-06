Information Wanted After Man Fatally Shot In Uniondale

A 40-year-old man is facing charges in a string of robberies at Long Island businesses. Juan Hidalgo, of Freeport, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, at his home, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Police said the robberies happened at the following locations:. Seasons Express Convenience...
If you’ve seen this man, police on Long Island want to hear from you. He’s accused of stabbing a man during an altercation at JDC’s Tailgaters Sports Bar in Holbrook on Saturday, May 28, according to Suffolk County Police. Investigators said four men got into a fight...
Five juveniles have been charged in connection with a string of commercial burglaries on Long Island. The burglaries took in Syosset on Tuesday, June 7 at least 13 locations. According to detectives, officers responded to several glass breaks at commercial buildings including:. 14 Cold Spring Road, Cardinali Bakery. 16 Cold...
A woman is facing charges, including sex abuse, after a raid at a Long Island massage parlor. In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police and other agencies conducted an investigation at Imperial Foot Care Spa in in Smithtown, located on Terry Road at around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 8.
The identity has been released of a man who was found shot dead inside a vehicle on Long Island. Nassau County Police say 911 dispatchers received a call for shots fired in Uniondale on the 700 block of Dale Place just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2. Officers arrived and...
Police have identified a 19-year-old man who died in a shooting on Long Island. Jaden Omaree Johnson, of Hempstead, was identified as the man who died from his injuries following a shooting that happened in Hempstead at about 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, according to an update from the Nassau County Police Department on Tuesday, June 7.
A Long Island man is facing jail time after allegedly driving drunk and then stealing beer from a gas station. Lance Broussand, age 37, of Hauppauge, was busted early Wednesday morning, June 8, after he was spotted driving the wrong way on Veterans Memorial Highway in Smithtown, according to Suffolk County Police.
Police are asking the public for help locating a missing 14-year-old Long Island girl. Brianna Williamson, of Hempstead, was reported missing to Nassau County Police around 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 7. According to detectives, Brianna was last seen in the vicinity of Hempstead High School located at 301 N. Franklin...
A woman was killed after being struck by a car on a Long Island roadway overnight.The crash happened around 12:35 a.m. Thursday, June 9 in Greenlawn.The pedestrian was walking on Park Avenue, north of Hartland Avenue, when she was struck by a northbound 2012 Honda Accord, Suffolk County Police said…
Police are investigating a shooting incident in broad daylight in Northern Westchester. It happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 7 at Pepsi Way in the town of Somers. Several gunshots were heard in the area and an employee working in the facility was subsequently struck by a bullet projectile in the parking lot, New York State Police from the Somers Barracks said.
A dispute over a dog got violent when a laborer from Teaneck suddenly pulled a gun, Hackensack police said. Tshaughn Fields, 26, fled after pointing the weapon at one of the victims on Washington Avenue and then chasing their car on May 25, Detective Capt. Michael Antista said. Investigators interviewed...
Police on Long Island have arrested a group of teenagers allegedly responsible for a series of burglaries at businesses on Tuesday. The teens were arrested after police responded to several reports of glass breaking at commercial buildings in Syosset, Nassau County Police said. Of the dozen burglaries, seven were on Cold Spring Road, which two each were on Berry Hill Road and Jackson Avenue. Another burglary was on Ira Road, police said.
UPDATE: An underage teenager who robbed a man at gunpoint on a Hackensack street this past weekend was also the shooter who wounded a customer at a city liquor store late last month, authorities said Wednesday. Although they didn't officially disclose his age, sources with knowledge of the incident said...
PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDEN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police released on Tuesday night a photo of a man wanted in connection to the stabbing of a bus driver in Brooklyn. The suspect attempted to evade paying for the fare on a bus near Ocean and Flatbush avenues around midnight on Tuesday, according to authorities. The 39-year-old driver […]
