Foxborough, MA

4 Patriots to watch during minicamp

By Danny Jaillet
 3 days ago
As New England Patriots minicamp begins this week, there will be a lot of names and faces to watch on what is a new-look team.

New talent at wide receiver, a revamp of the offensive line, and the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels headlined the big moves on offense.

The departures of linebackers and cornerback J.C. Jackson were the stories defensively, as the Patriots said goodbye to key veteran pieces. Now, it will be up to the younger linebackers and new acquisitions in the secondary, who will be thrown into the fire.

Today, we take a look at four players to watch as minicamp begins this week.

1

WR Nelson Agholor

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor is a player to watch during minicamp. After an up-and-down season in 2021, he looks to bounce back.

He caught 37 passes for 473 yards and three touchdowns. He was one of New England’s prized free agent acquisitions in the 2021 offseason, signing a two-year $26 million deal. Although he was able to have productive games, he wasn’t able to put together consistent production for a full season.

He looks to have a bounce-back year, and seems excited to do so. The Patriots upgraded their wide receiver room in the offseason, acquiring DeVante Parker in a trade with the Miami Dolphins, and drafting Tyquan Thornton out of Baylor. This makes things a bit more complicated for Agholor, and it will be interesting to see if he can reassert himself into the equation, with New England adding playmaking depth at the position.

2

G Cole Strange

Cole Strange was the Patriots’ first-round draft selection this past April. The selection turned heads, with many suggesting that he would have been available in the later rounds. Nevertheless, he figures to play a big role for New England.

The guard could be a potential replacement for left gaurd Ted Karras, who signed with the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason. Strange has versatility as well, as he played a bit of center for Tennessee-Chattanooga in 2019.

With the Patriots undergoing a bit of a makeover on the line, Strange is in a position where he could play right away. With New England needing development play on the line, he is certainly a player to watch. His development could shape the line for years to come. Although in-game action will paint a better picture as to what his strengths and weaknesses are, minicamp will be an important building block.

3

LB Cam McGrone

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Cameron McGrone is an intriguing story, as he looks to make his mark in a sea of Patriots linebackers.

Injuries sidelined the linebacker for the 2021 season. He was placed on the injured reserve list on August 31, and did not see action last season. Nevertheless, he continues to receive praise from Steve Belichick, and could be a key piece of a revamped linebacker group.

Although minicamp is offensive-friendly, this will give McGrone another chance to continue working on technique and learn plays and concepts. This could be another big learning opportunity for him, as he aims to take the next step. Now that he is healthy, this will another chance for him to make an impact in a more organized setting. This could be another key chance for him to take that next step.

4

TE Jonnu Smith

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

This minicamp is extremely important for tight end Jonnu Smith. After signing a big deal with the Patriots last offseason, he couldn’t get things going at a consistent level in the fall. While Hunter Henry took the bulk of the snaps at tight end, Smith’s role seemed to decline. The role reduction was a bit of a surprise, given that he was brought in with the idea that he would complement Henry, and give the Patriots a double attack at tight end.

He recorded 28 catches for 294 yards and a touchdown. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels admitted in December that he could have done a better job of incorporating Smith in the offense. Now with McDaniels out of the picture, this Patriots offense will look entirely different.

With the Patriots signing Smith to that big deal, expectations are high. It will not be an easy adjustment for Smith, who will have to learn another offensive style in his second year with the team. A new offense could mean a new role for him, and it will be intriguing to see how the Patriots plan to fit him into the equation. Nevertheless, this is a year where his production is going to be extremely important.

