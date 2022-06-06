$20 to Avid Coffee

Come to The Marin Art and Garden Center this Thursday for That Other Flora: An Artist’s Journey into the Science of Seaweed, an evening with artist Josie Iselin, who’s exhibition The Curious World of Seaweed is up now through July 10. Iselin is an artist and ocean activist who researches and writes about seaweed, kelp and sea otters, and works with scientists and nonprofit groups dedicated to salvaging the kelp forests along the Pacific Coast. Over the course of the evening Iselin will explain the complex life cycle of bull kelp, why seaweeds are the vibrant colors they are, and the current situation with the kelp forests of Marin County and the Northern California coast. There will be a wine reception and various Iselin books for sale—have a copy signed! That Other Flora: An Artist’s Journey into the Science of Seaweed is Thursday, June 16 at the Marin Art and Garden Center, 30 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Ross. 6pm-8pm. Tickets $15. www.maringarden.org.

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO