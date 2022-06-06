ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

$20 to Avid Coffee

 2 days ago

Enter to win a $20 gift card to Avid Coffee in Petaluma, Sebastopol,...

Stamp Together – Miracle Plum hosts stamping workshop, wine included

Located in Historic Railroad Square, Miracle Plum Market and Wine Bar loves community collaboration. It’s evident on their shelves, in their commissary kitchen and in their public programming. To this end, June 11 Miracle Plum is hosting a stamping workshop—plied with wine and cheese—led by artist and Sonoma State art department professor Jenny Harp.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Culture Crush: Week of 06/08/22

Come to The Marin Art and Garden Center this Thursday for That Other Flora: An Artist’s Journey into the Science of Seaweed, an evening with artist Josie Iselin, who’s exhibition The Curious World of Seaweed is up now through July 10. Iselin is an artist and ocean activist who researches and writes about seaweed, kelp and sea otters, and works with scientists and nonprofit groups dedicated to salvaging the kelp forests along the Pacific Coast. Over the course of the evening Iselin will explain the complex life cycle of bull kelp, why seaweeds are the vibrant colors they are, and the current situation with the kelp forests of Marin County and the Northern California coast. There will be a wine reception and various Iselin books for sale—have a copy signed! That Other Flora: An Artist’s Journey into the Science of Seaweed is Thursday, June 16 at the Marin Art and Garden Center, 30 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Ross. 6pm-8pm. Tickets $15. www.maringarden.org.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Let’s Dance! – ‘Dance Nation’ invades Left Edge

Santa Rosa’s Left Edge Theatre closes out their 2021/2022 season with Clare Barron’s Dance Nation. Barron’s darkly comedic look at the trials and tribulations of a preteen competitive dance troupe trying to get to the nationals while navigating puberty, an overbearing coach and changing friendships runs through June 19.
SANTA ROSA, CA

