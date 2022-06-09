UFC 275: When, Where, and How to Watch

UFC 275 is shaping up to be a jam-packed event with two epic title fights that you won’t want to miss. Here’s the big question: Will Teixeira defend his light heavyweight throne or will the up-and-comer Procházka become the new light heavyweight champion?

Let’s not overlook the title matchup between Shevchenko and Santos either. Are you betting on Shevchenko to continue her dominance in the flyweight division, or do you think underdog Santos will shock the world? The only way to get the answers to these questions is to live stream the UFC 275 Pay-Per-View event , which will take place on Saturday, June 11, at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

Where to watch UFC 275

You can watch the Early Prelims on UFC Fight Pass and the Prelims on ESPN or ESPN Plus . As for the Main Card, you can order it on ESPN Plus . If you don’t yet have a subscription to ESPN Plus and you’re looking for a smooth fight night watch experience (which can be accessed anywhere, anytime), then you’ll want to sign up. Here are all the details you need about the different ESPN Plus plans and pricing :

ESPN Plus Plans Cost Per Month Unique Features ESPN Plus Only $6.99 Watch ESPN Plus Originals, game replays, live sporting events, and more The Disney Bundle

(Ad-Supported) $13.99 Access Hulu (ad-supported) and Disney Plus content on top of ESPN Plus content The Disney Bundle

(No Ads) $19.99 Access Hulu (no ads) and Disney Plus content on top of ESPN Plus content

ESPN Plus

If you’re a UFC fan on a budget, this plan is for you. Purchasing ESPN Plus single-handedly costs only $6.99 per month. Or, you can save 15% with the annual plan for $69.99 for the entire year. With this ESPN Plus subscription, you’ll get access to thousands of exclusive live events, premium articles, daily studio shows, UFC PPV events (of course), and acclaimed series that ESPN networks don’t offer. You’ll also benefit from on-demand content, including the complete award-winning 30 for 30 library, select ESPN films, game replays, and more.

To stream your desired content, you can head to the ESPN Plus tab on the ESPN app on Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, as well as Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.

The Disney Bundle

For those of you who want access to a variety of streaming services at a discounted price, the Disney Bundle is the way to go. Whether you wish to purchase the ad-supported plan for $13.99 per month or the ad-free plan for $19.99 per month, the Disney Bundle includes all the content you could ever dream of from Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus.

Specific Hulu content that you’ll get access to includes thousands of entertainment TV series and films, such as Hulu Originals, award-winning movies, adult animation, and much more. From Disney Plus, you’ll be able to stream the classics from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, and you’ll get access to new releases and originals.

As for ESPN Plus, you’ll benefit from all the same content you’d get if you purchased ESPN Plus separately. That includes thousands of live events and archives from the UFC, NHL, international soccer, PGA TOUR LIVE, and college sports, in addition to the 30 for 30 library, daily studio shows, premium articles and fantasy tools, original series, and more.

Why purchase the Disney Bundle instead of paying for each of the three subscriptions separately? Simple: It’s cost-effective. You’ll save about $8 per month by committing to the bundle. Who wouldn’t want a three-for-one deal at a discounted price?

How to sign up for ESPN Plus to access UFC 275

The process to sign up for ESPN Plus is simple. Visit the UFC PPV ESPN Plus website , click “Get Now” (under UFC 275 & ESPN Plus*), then create an account by entering your first name, last name, email address, and password. Click “Sign Up” and enjoy your subscription to an endless array of sports content!

How to sign up for the Disney Bundle to access UFC 275

To subscribe to the Disney Bundle, follow the link above, click “Get Now” under the Disney Bundle option and follow these steps:

Enter your email, agree to the terms and conditions, and click “Agree & Continue.” Create a password and click “Continue.” Select the Disney Bundle with or without ads, add your payment method, then click “Agree & Subscribe.” Start streaming!

UFC 275 full schedule

You’re all set for fight night as soon as you sign up for an ESPN Plus subscription, whether that’s through the Disney Bundle or on its own. Tune into the highly-anticipated UFC 275 on June 11 at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. Here’s the complete schedule:

*All times are in EST.

Early Prelims: Saturday, June 11 @ 6:30 pm

Bantamweight Kang Kyung-ho vs. Danaa Batgerel

Women Strawweight Liang Na vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

Women Bantamweight Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyne Edwards

Preliminary Card: Saturday, June 11 @ 8:00 pm

Middleweight Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun

Featherweight Choi Seung-Woo vs. Joshua Culibao

Featherweight Maheshate vs. Steve Garcia

Welterweight Andre Fialho vs. Jake Matthews

Main Card: Saturday, June 11 @ 10:00 pm

Light Heavyweight Glover Teixeira vs. Jiří Procházka

Women Flyweigh t Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos

Women Strawweight Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk

Flyweight Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape

Welterweight Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev

