Five Rays players choose not to wear Pride Night uniforms. Here is the reason

By Jason Dill
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

The Tampa Bay Rays celebrated their 16th annual Pride Night to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Saturday.

To commemorate the occasion, a special rainbow-colored patch was worn on uniform sleeves and the “TB” on their hats were rainbow-colored. The San Francisco Giants became the first MLB team to wear Pride uniforms and hats in 2021, the Washington Post reported.

At least five Rays players, though, opted out citing their religious beliefs, according to multiple reports. The Tampa Bay Times reported pitchers Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson chose to not wear the logo .

Adam spoke to the Times on behalf of the group.

“So it’s a hard decision,” Adam told the Tampa Bay Times. “Because ultimately we all said what we want is them to know that all are welcome and loved here. But when we put it on our bodies, I think a lot of guys decided that it’s just a lifestyle that maybe — not that they look down on anybody or think differently — it’s just that maybe we don’t want to encourage it if we believe in Jesus, who’s encouraged us to live a lifestyle that would abstain from that behavior.

“... It’s not judgmental. It’s not looking down. It’s just what we believe the lifestyle he’s encouraged us to live, for our good, not to withhold. But again, we love these men and women, we care about them, and we want them to feel safe and welcome here.”

Meanwhile, center fielder Kevin Kiermaier wore the logo and hat.

“It’s one of those things, my parents taught me to love everyone as they are, go live your life, whatever your preferences are, go be you,” Kiermaier said to the Tampa Bay Times. “I can’t speak for everyone who’s in here, obviously, but this is a family-friendly environment here at a big-league ball field. … We just want everyone to feel welcomed and included and cheer us on. No matter what your views on anything are.”

Rays manager Kevin Cash spoke about the decision to wear or not to wear the logo on Sunday with the Associated Press.

“First and foremost, I think the organization has done a really good thing to have Pride Night’s supporting our gay community to come out and have a nice night at the ballpark,” Cash said. “Impressed that our players have had those conversions and we want to support our players that choose to wear or choose not to wear to the best of our capabilities.”

The Tampa Bay Rays celebrated their annual Pride Night by wearing rainbow-colored uniforms with a logo patch on the sleeve and special hats to honor the LGBTQ+ community on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Screenshot Twitter @RaysBaseball

