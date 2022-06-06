ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Tentative reopening date set

By José Luis Martínez
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J7Gf4_0g2E2hjc00

The Cole Park Skate Park is just weeks from reopening. The Skate Park was built in 2008 and after fourteen years repairs are being made.

That popular Bayfront attraction has been closed since late April.

Barring any weather delays, it is currently scheduled to reopen on Thursday, June 30.

Some of the work being done includes repairs to the ledge, deck, and bowl.

That work will involve the removal and replacement of steel coping with concrete coping, replacing the steel edges with granite, and repairs to the cracks.

The repairs will cost around $70,000.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

This couple bought and renovated a 109-year-old mansion for less than $500,000. Now it's worth $900,000–take a look inside

When Abby Brothers first saw the Page Mansion listed for sale online, she knew she had found a forever home. But the 6,000-square-foot house in Aberdeen, North Carolina, wasn't livable yet. The six-bedroom mansion – which had been vacant for roughly 40 years – had shattered windows and collapsing floors. Not ones to shy away from a project, Abby, 31, and her husband Trey Brothers, 33, paid $155,000 for the property in 2018, charmed by the home's structural integrity, grand staircases and vintage furniture.
ABERDEEN, NC
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: Flipping the Layout of This ’90s Kitchen Made It Way More Spacious

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Large windows that let in lots of natural light are a gift in any home or apartment, but that gift is rendered almost useless if the windows are blocked by trees or hedges on the outside or walls or half-walls on the inside that disrupt the flow of light.
Family Handyman

6 Signs You Have a Costly Foundation Slab Leak

After enduring an eight-month remodel that included tiling both bathroom showers, replacing all 1,800-sq. ft. of flooring and adding a fresh coat of interior paint throughout, my fiancé and I assumed we could kick back and enjoy our freshly updated home. And we did — for about a month.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayfront
inputmag.com

Supreme’s luxury Airstream Trailer arrives just in time for summer

Supreme is fully tapping into the luxury camping scene with its Airstream Travel Trailer, a 22-foot single-axle trailer capable of sleeping four hypebeasts. Originally previewed in February, the aluminum mobile home comes with a shower, kitchen, bathroom, and of course, ample closet space for Supreme x Nike grails. The trailer, made in collaboration with motor home company Airstream, is estimated to retail around $90,000 — approximately 1,800 Box Logo tees, in Supreme perspective.
RETAIL
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Color-Overload Bathroom from the ’90s Gets a Calming, Beach-Inspired Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with colorful, maximalist rooms and homes. In fact, many people love them! But others prefer a more serene style. Scandinavian-style minimalist apartment or breezy California beach house, anyone?
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

Marble Fireplace Ideas That Bring Elegance to Any Room

If you are lucky enough to buy a house with a marble fireplace, celebrate your good fortune. In truth, a fireplace is a cozy addition to any space, making it worthy of a snuggle and a cup of tea. However, marble fireplaces are a step above regular brick fireplaces. These...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy