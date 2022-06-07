ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Officials Announce Initiative To Reduce Gun Violence In High Crime Areas Of Detroit

By Sara Powers
 3 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) – Law enforcement officials at the federal and local levels announced an initiative to reduce gun violence in Detroit neighborhoods with the highest crime.

United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison, along with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney Kym Worthy, and Detroit Police Chief James E. White announced the summer initiative, which will focus on the city’s most dangerous neighborhoods.

The neighborhoods included in these efforts are in the 8th and 9th Precincts and lead the city in fatal and non-fatal shootings, robberies, and aggravated assaults with a gun in 2022.

Under the strategy, from Memorial Day to Labor Day, all felons arrested in these neighborhoods will be prosecuted federally and anyone who uses a firearm to commit a crime of violence or drug crime will also be considered for federal prosecution.

“Through this partnership, we will focus strategically on the drivers of violence in our most dangerous communities. This strategy is designed to significantly reduce violence by narrowly focusing on those who are committing it and to give these neighborhoods back to the majority of the residents who want to live in peace,” stated U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison.  “Along with our enforcement strategy, my office is committed to working with community leaders in these neighborhoods and the City of Detroit to improve the quality of life in the areas that we have targeted for enhanced enforcement,” continued Ison.

CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

