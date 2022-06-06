Two People Hit By Amtrak Train In Ann Arbor

(CBS DETROIT) – Two people were hit by an Amtrak train in Ann Arbor after trespassing a railroad bridge, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department.

On June 5, just after 7 p.m., a male and female were trespassing a railroad bridge located south of Mitchell Field when they were hit by the train.

One of the individuals was hit and thrown into the Huron River, sustaining critical injuries, and was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital to be treated.

The other individual suffered serious injuries and landed on the embankment.

AAFD officials say this was a near double fatal accident.

“The newer Amtrak engines are very quiet and do not sound their air horns when traveling through Ann Arbor (no grade crossings),” said AAFD officials. “The trains also quickly get up to +55 mph. Pedestrians on the tracks do NOT have time to react.”

