ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Detroit

Two People Hit By Amtrak Train In Ann Arbor

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16AZWL_0g2E2Zcg00

(CBS DETROIT) – Two people were hit by an Amtrak train in Ann Arbor after trespassing a railroad bridge, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department.

On June 5, just after 7 p.m., a male and female were trespassing a railroad bridge located south of Mitchell Field when they were hit by the train.

One of the individuals was hit and thrown into the Huron River, sustaining critical injuries, and was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital to be treated.

The other individual suffered serious injuries and landed on the embankment.

AAFD officials say this was a near double fatal accident.

“The newer Amtrak engines are very quiet and do not sound their air horns when traveling through Ann Arbor (no grade crossings),” said AAFD officials. “The trains also quickly get up to +55 mph. Pedestrians on the tracks do NOT have time to react.”

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 1

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Amtrak train strikes 2 on Ann Arbor bridge

Two pedestrians were struck by an Amtrak train Sunday evening while trespassing on a railroad bridge near Mitchell Field. According to a Facebook post from the City of Ann Arbor Fire Department, one adult was thrown into the Huron river and critically injured while the other was thrown onto an embankment and seriously injured.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak Train#Trains#Detroit#Accident#Cbs Detroit#Aafd#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
CBS Detroit

MSP: Two Crashes At Same Time On I-75 In Oakland County, Both Drivers Impaired

(CBS DETROIT) – A rollover crash and a pile-up involving five cars were caused by two impaired drivers on I-75 in Madison Heights. Police say on June 6, at 12:30 a.m. they first received 911 calls of a rollover blocking crash on northbound I-75 near 13 Mile Road, and before MSP troopers arrived at the scene, they received reports of another crash. The second crash involved five vehicles, also blocking the highway. Both of these crashes caused the freeway to close. According to MSP, an investigation revealed both drivers were impaired and they were arrested at the scene. There were minor injuries in both crashes. Both crashes are still under investigation. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Livonia native sought in murder of cyclist in Austin last seen at airport

A woman sought in the murder of a cyclist in Austin, Texas in May was dropped off to an airport, according to new details from the U.S. Marshals. Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, a Livonia, Michigan native who attended Stevenson High School, is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing Anna Moriah Wilson, 25, a Vermont native and world class cyclist who was in Austin for a race.
AUSTIN, TX
WILX-TV

1 dead, 2 injured in Jackson County highway crash

SANDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead and several people have been hospitalized following a Wednesday morning crash on I-94. According to authorities, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 10:30 a.m. to westbound I-94, east of Sandstone Road, in Sandstone Township for a two-vehicle crash.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Fire damages Admiral gas station in Genesee

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A fire damaged an Admiral gas station in Genesee County. Crews were called out around 8 p.m. Tuesday to the business on Genesee and Mt. Morris roads. Firefighters said it started in a connected repair shop area. Genesee Township firefighters said the fire could have...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Man dies in Jackson Co. crash

SANDSTONE TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – A 74-year-old man is dead after being rear-ended in Jackson County. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a crash at around 10:24 a.m. on June 8. The initial investigation has found that traffic on I-94 was stopped due to an unrelated accident near Dearing Rd. A Ford Escape, […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 men found shot dead near east Detroit residence Wednesday morning

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for the suspect behind a double shooting at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday that left two men dead. The homicide investigation went on for hours since police arrived in the area of St. Aubin and Outer Drive. While no one has been arrested, there...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy